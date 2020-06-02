Eagle Asset Management Inc. Acquires 2,199 Shares of American Tower Corp (NYSE:AMT)

Eagle Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in American Tower Corp (NYSE:AMT) by 46.7% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 6,907 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,199 shares during the period. Eagle Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in American Tower were worth $1,503,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in American Tower in the 4th quarter worth approximately $919,075,000. Cohen & Steers Inc. lifted its stake in American Tower by 51.3% in the 4th quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 9,031,127 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,075,534,000 after purchasing an additional 3,063,190 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its stake in American Tower by 109.5% in the 1st quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 3,255,974 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $708,988,000 after purchasing an additional 1,701,953 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in American Tower by 6.8% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 19,878,737 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,588,391,000 after purchasing an additional 1,266,057 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Research Global Investors lifted its stake in American Tower by 9.8% in the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 4,972,400 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,142,757,000 after purchasing an additional 442,934 shares in the last quarter. 91.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. New Street Research upgraded shares of American Tower from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 12th. Wells Fargo & Co increased their target price on shares of American Tower from $265.00 to $272.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of American Tower from $245.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of American Tower in a research report on Tuesday, April 28th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $308.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Raymond James upgraded shares of American Tower from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $211.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 26th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $257.77.

In related news, EVP Steven O. Vondran sold 1,229 shares of American Tower stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $205.81, for a total value of $252,940.49. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 27,469 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,653,394.89. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Robert Joseph Meyer, Jr. sold 6,439 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $238.11, for a total transaction of $1,533,190.29. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 37,120 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,838,643.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 12,192 shares of company stock worth $2,807,832. 0.65% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE:AMT opened at $264.31 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $114.45 billion, a PE ratio of 61.90, a PEG ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 0.45. The company’s fifty day moving average is $242.98 and its 200 day moving average is $231.49. American Tower Corp has a 52 week low of $174.32 and a 52 week high of $266.78. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.40.

American Tower (NYSE:AMT) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by ($0.12). The business had revenue of $1.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.99 billion. American Tower had a return on equity of 35.63% and a net margin of 24.55%. American Tower’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.84 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that American Tower Corp will post 8 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 10th. Investors of record on Friday, June 19th will be given a $1.10 dividend. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.66%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 18th. This is a boost from American Tower’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.08. American Tower’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 55.89%.

American Tower, one of the largest global REITs, is a leading independent owner, operator and developer of multitenant communications real estate with a portfolio of approximately 171,000 communications sites.

