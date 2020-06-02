Eagle Asset Management Inc. Acquires 390 Shares of Norfolk Southern Corp. (NYSE:NSC)

Eagle Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Norfolk Southern Corp. (NYSE:NSC) by 7.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 5,479 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after buying an additional 390 shares during the period. Eagle Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Norfolk Southern were worth $799,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of NSC. Dupont Capital Management Corp boosted its stake in Norfolk Southern by 35.0% during the fourth quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 5,642 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $1,095,000 after buying an additional 1,462 shares during the period. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Norfolk Southern during the fourth quarter valued at $211,000. Kovack Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Norfolk Southern during the fourth quarter valued at $250,000. First Merchants Corp bought a new stake in Norfolk Southern during the fourth quarter valued at $251,000. Finally, CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC boosted its stake in Norfolk Southern by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 66,595 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $12,928,000 after buying an additional 697 shares during the period. 73.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms recently issued reports on NSC. Barclays lowered Norfolk Southern from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $150.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, April 17th. Wells Fargo & Co raised their price target on Norfolk Southern from $183.00 to $194.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 22nd. Deutsche Bank lowered their price target on Norfolk Southern from $179.00 to $172.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on Norfolk Southern in a research report on Monday, April 6th. They set a “hold” rating and a $163.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Cowen lowered their price target on Norfolk Southern from $200.00 to $197.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $190.14.

Shares of NYSE:NSC opened at $178.34 on Tuesday. Norfolk Southern Corp. has a 1 year low of $112.62 and a 1 year high of $219.88. The company has a market cap of $49.30 billion, a PE ratio of 19.36, a P/E/G ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.78. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $166.95 and its 200 day moving average is $181.05.

Norfolk Southern (NYSE:NSC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The railroad operator reported $2.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.25 by $0.33. Norfolk Southern had a return on equity of 18.12% and a net margin of 21.89%. The company had revenue of $2.63 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.57 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.51 EPS. Norfolk Southern’s revenue was down 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Norfolk Southern Corp. will post 8.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 10th. Investors of record on Friday, May 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.94 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 7th. This represents a $3.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.11%. Norfolk Southern’s dividend payout ratio is presently 36.36%.

Norfolk Southern Company Profile

Norfolk Southern Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail transportation of raw materials, intermediate products, and finished goods. The company transports industrial products, including chemicals, agriculture, and metals and construction materials; and coal, automobiles, and automotive parts.

