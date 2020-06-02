Eagle Asset Management Inc. Acquires 654 Shares of Oshkosh Corp (NYSE:OSK)

Eagle Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Oshkosh Corp (NYSE:OSK) by 8.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,775 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 654 shares during the quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Oshkosh were worth $564,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of OSK. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Oshkosh during the 4th quarter worth approximately $80,163,000. FMR LLC boosted its stake in Oshkosh by 79.9% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,668,556 shares of the company’s stock valued at $157,929,000 after purchasing an additional 741,027 shares during the period. AJO LP boosted its stake in Oshkosh by 842.9% in the 4th quarter. AJO LP now owns 605,138 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,275,000 after purchasing an additional 540,959 shares during the period. MERIAN GLOBAL INVESTORS UK Ltd boosted its stake in Oshkosh by 362.0% in the 1st quarter. MERIAN GLOBAL INVESTORS UK Ltd now owns 526,697 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,882,000 after purchasing an additional 412,681 shares during the period. Finally, Check Capital Management Inc. CA bought a new stake in Oshkosh in the 1st quarter valued at $21,936,000. Institutional investors own 93.80% of the company’s stock.

Oshkosh stock opened at $72.26 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.96. Oshkosh Corp has a 52 week low of $46.72 and a 52 week high of $95.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.57. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $65.23 and a 200-day moving average of $78.06.

Oshkosh (NYSE:OSK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The company reported $1.25 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.25. Oshkosh had a return on equity of 19.08% and a net margin of 6.02%. The company had revenue of $1.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.80 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.82 EPS. Oshkosh’s revenue was down 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Oshkosh Corp will post 4.14 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 15th were issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 14th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.66%. Oshkosh’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 14.44%.

OSK has been the subject of several recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating and issued a $79.00 price target on shares of Oshkosh in a research note on Sunday, April 19th. Citigroup boosted their price target on Oshkosh from $71.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. ValuEngine downgraded Oshkosh from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Oshkosh from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $75.00 to $82.00 in a research note on Monday, April 20th. Finally, CSFB dropped their price objective on Oshkosh from $83.00 to $82.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Oshkosh presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $83.94.

Oshkosh Company Profile

Oshkosh Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets specialty vehicles and vehicle bodies worldwide. The company's Access Equipment segment provides aerial work platforms and telehandlers for use in various construction, industrial, institutional, and general maintenance applications. This segment also offers rental fleet loans and leases, and floor plan and retail financing through third-party funding arrangements; towing and recovery equipment; carriers and wreckers; equipment installation services; and chassis and service parts sales.

