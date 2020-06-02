Eagle Asset Management Inc. Acquires Shares of 5,607 Baxter International Inc (NYSE:BAX)

Eagle Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Baxter International Inc (NYSE:BAX) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 5,607 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock, valued at approximately $455,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Wealth Quarterback LLC bought a new position in shares of Baxter International during the 4th quarter valued at about $7,181,311,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Baxter International by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 41,287,129 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $3,352,103,000 after acquiring an additional 491,703 shares during the last quarter. Third Point LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Baxter International by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. Third Point LLC now owns 17,500,000 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,463,350,000 after acquiring an additional 650,000 shares during the last quarter. Veritas Asset Management LLP lifted its holdings in shares of Baxter International by 23.3% in the 1st quarter. Veritas Asset Management LLP now owns 8,952,949 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $726,890,000 after acquiring an additional 1,689,300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Baxter International by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,208,578 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $601,441,000 after acquiring an additional 238,284 shares during the last quarter. 83.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:BAX opened at $90.39 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $45.65 billion, a PE ratio of 27.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 0.83. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $88.82 and its 200-day simple moving average is $85.93. Baxter International Inc has a one year low of $69.10 and a one year high of $95.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 2.19 and a current ratio of 2.74.

Baxter International (NYSE:BAX) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $2.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.74 billion. Baxter International had a net margin of 8.85% and a return on equity of 22.70%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.76 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Baxter International Inc will post 3.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 5th will be given a dividend of $0.245 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 4th. This is a positive change from Baxter International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. This represents a $0.98 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.08%. Baxter International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 26.59%.

In other news, Director Albert P. L. Stroucken sold 4,320 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.64, for a total transaction of $344,044.80. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 34,018 shares in the company, valued at $2,709,193.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Jeanne K. Mason sold 47,146 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.13, for a total transaction of $4,390,706.98. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 163,485 shares in the company, valued at $15,225,358.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently commented on BAX. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of Baxter International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $87.00 to $95.00 in a report on Thursday, March 19th. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of Baxter International from $94.00 to $89.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. Deutsche Bank lowered their price target on shares of Baxter International from $109.00 to $99.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Baxter International from $95.00 to $103.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Baxter International from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $95.90.

Baxter International Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops and provides a portfolio of healthcare products. The company operates through North and South America; Europe, Middle East and Africa; and Asia-Pacific segments. The company offers peritoneal dialysis and hemodialysis, and additional dialysis therapies and services; renal replacement therapies and other organ support therapies focused in the intensive care unit; sterile intravenous (IV) solutions, IV therapies, infusion pumps, administration sets, and drug reconstitution devices; and parenteral nutrition therapies.

