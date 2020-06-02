Eagle Asset Management Inc. Boosts Stake in SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC)

Eagle Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC) by 7.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 15,240 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,090 shares during the quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in SS&C Technologies were worth $667,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Jacobi Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of SS&C Technologies by 188.9% during the first quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 650 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 425 shares during the period. CWM Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of SS&C Technologies during the first quarter worth approximately $45,000. Great Diamond Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of SS&C Technologies during the fourth quarter worth approximately $46,000. Private Ocean LLC increased its position in shares of SS&C Technologies by 130.0% during the fourth quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 752 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 425 shares during the period. Finally, Arden Trust Co purchased a new position in shares of SS&C Technologies during the first quarter worth approximately $63,000. 81.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of SS&C Technologies from $65.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BidaskClub downgraded shares of SS&C Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 23rd. Zacks Investment Research reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of SS&C Technologies in a research note on Saturday, May 2nd. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of SS&C Technologies from $75.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 26th. Finally, UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of SS&C Technologies from $72.00 to $66.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $65.86.

In related news, Director Smita Conjeevaram bought 1,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 17th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $39.43 per share, with a total value of $69,002.50. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 6,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $236,580. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 14.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of SS&C Technologies stock opened at $58.89 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 1.06. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $54.30 and a 200 day moving average price of $56.43. SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $29.51 and a 1 year high of $66.74. The stock has a market cap of $14.84 billion, a PE ratio of 34.24 and a beta of 1.47.

SS&C Technologies (NASDAQ:SSNC) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The technology company reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.07. SS&C Technologies had a net margin of 9.79% and a return on equity of 19.95%. The firm had revenue of $1.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.17 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.91 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. will post 3.72 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 1st will be issued a $0.125 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 29th. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.85%. SS&C Technologies’s payout ratio is 13.81%.

SS&C Technologies Profile

SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc provides software products and software-enabled services to financial services and healthcare industries in the United States, Canada, rest of the Americas, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and Japan. The company's products and services allow its clients to automate and integrate front-office functions, such as trading and modeling; middle-office functions, including portfolio management and reporting; and back-office functions comprising accounting, transfer agency, compliance, regulatory services, performance measurement, reconciliation, reporting, processing, and clearing.

