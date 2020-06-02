Eagle Asset Management Inc. Cuts Holdings in Pure Cycle Co. (NASDAQ:PCYO)

Eagle Asset Management Inc. decreased its position in Pure Cycle Co. (NASDAQ:PCYO) by 12.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 69,701 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 10,000 shares during the period. Eagle Asset Management Inc. owned about 0.29% of Pure Cycle worth $777,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PCYO. MAI Capital Management purchased a new position in Pure Cycle in the fourth quarter valued at $3,576,000. Epiq Partners LLC purchased a new position in Pure Cycle in the fourth quarter valued at $3,013,000. Martingale Asset Management L P purchased a new stake in shares of Pure Cycle during the first quarter worth about $1,146,000. Stifel Financial Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Pure Cycle during the fourth quarter worth about $838,000. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Pure Cycle during the first quarter worth about $671,000. 69.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Pure Cycle alerts:

PCYO stock opened at $10.16 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $242.33 million, a P/E ratio of 56.44 and a beta of 0.46. Pure Cycle Co. has a 52 week low of $7.18 and a 52 week high of $13.83. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.98 and a 200-day simple moving average of $11.55.

Pure Cycle (NASDAQ:PCYO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 7th. The utilities provider reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $3.52 million for the quarter. Pure Cycle had a net margin of 33.24% and a return on equity of 5.92%.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the stock. ValuEngine cut shares of Pure Cycle from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. TheStreet cut shares of Pure Cycle from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 8th. Finally, BidaskClub cut shares of Pure Cycle from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 13th.

In other news, major shareholder Plaisance Capital Llc bought 31,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 16th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $8.69 per share, for a total transaction of $269,390.00. Also, major shareholder Plaisance Spv I, Llc bought 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $9.33 per share, for a total transaction of $186,600.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased 64,076 shares of company stock worth $581,258 over the last 90 days. 5.35% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Pure Cycle Profile

Pure Cycle Corporation designs, constructs, operates, and maintains water and wastewater systems in the Denver metropolitan area and Colorado Front Range in the United States. It operates in two segments, Wholesale Water and Wastewater Services, and Land Development Activities. The company offers utility services, including water production, storage, treatment, wastewater collection and treatment, irrigation water treatment and transmission, construction management, billing and collection, and emergency response services, as well as bulk transmission services to retail distribution systems.

Recommended Story: Options Trading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PCYO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pure Cycle Co. (NASDAQ:PCYO).

Receive News & Ratings for Pure Cycle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pure Cycle and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.