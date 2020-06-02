Eagle Asset Management Inc. Cuts Position in Kroger Co (NYSE:KR)

Eagle Asset Management Inc. lessened its stake in Kroger Co (NYSE:KR) by 12.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 22,375 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,128 shares during the quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Kroger were worth $673,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in KR. FMR LLC increased its holdings in Kroger by 40.0% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 38,713,521 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,122,305,000 after acquiring an additional 11,052,918 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Kroger during the 4th quarter valued at about $243,211,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in Kroger by 104.1% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 9,072,644 shares of the company’s stock valued at $263,016,000 after acquiring an additional 4,627,100 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors increased its holdings in Kroger by 20.1% during the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 12,052,725 shares of the company’s stock valued at $349,408,000 after acquiring an additional 2,013,232 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Kroger by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 59,699,457 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,798,146,000 after acquiring an additional 1,701,261 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.73% of the company’s stock.

Get Kroger alerts:

KR has been the subject of several recent research reports. Exane BNP Paribas initiated coverage on shares of Kroger in a report on Thursday, March 26th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $28.00 target price for the company. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Kroger from $29.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, March 9th. Telsey Advisory Group raised shares of Kroger from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $33.00 to $39.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. Wells Fargo & Co raised their price target on shares of Kroger from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 22nd. Finally, CSFB raised their price target on shares of Kroger from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $33.19.

In other Kroger news, VP Carin L. Fike sold 3,300 shares of Kroger stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.76, for a total transaction of $101,508.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 33,830 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,040,610.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Timothy A. Massa sold 8,000 shares of Kroger stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.37, for a total transaction of $250,960.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 152,917 shares in the company, valued at $4,797,006.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 19,100 shares of company stock worth $615,796. 1.36% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

KR opened at $32.49 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $32.41 and its 200 day simple moving average is $29.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.17, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a current ratio of 0.76. Kroger Co has a 1 year low of $20.70 and a 1 year high of $36.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.65 billion, a PE ratio of 15.93, a P/E/G ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 0.37.

Kroger (NYSE:KR) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 5th. The company reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $28.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $28.88 billion. Kroger had a net margin of 1.36% and a return on equity of 20.72%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.48 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Kroger Co will post 2.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 15th were given a dividend of $0.16 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 14th. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.97%. Kroger’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 29.09%.

About Kroger

The Kroger Co operates as a retailer in the United States. The company operates supermarkets, multi-department stores, marketplace stores, and price impact warehouse stores. Its combination food and drug stores offer natural food and organic sections, pharmacies, general merchandise, pet centers, fresh seafood, and organic produce; and multi-department stores provide apparel, home fashion and furnishings, outdoor living, electronics, automotive products, and toys.

Further Reading: What does a bar chart mean for investors?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Kroger Co (NYSE:KR).

Receive News & Ratings for Kroger Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kroger and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.