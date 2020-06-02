Eagle Asset Management Inc. Decreases Stake in Intercontinental Exchange Inc (NYSE:ICE)

Eagle Asset Management Inc. decreased its position in Intercontinental Exchange Inc (NYSE:ICE) by 14.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 14,571 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,409 shares during the period. Eagle Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Intercontinental Exchange were worth $1,176,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in Intercontinental Exchange in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Intercontinental Exchange in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Engrave Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Intercontinental Exchange in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Smith Asset Management Group LP increased its stake in Intercontinental Exchange by 350.0% in the 4th quarter. Smith Asset Management Group LP now owns 360 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 280 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Solstein Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Intercontinental Exchange in the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.44% of the company’s stock.

ICE opened at $97.62 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $91.51 and a 200 day moving average of $91.28. The company has a market cap of $53.22 billion, a PE ratio of 26.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 0.56. Intercontinental Exchange Inc has a 12 month low of $63.51 and a 12 month high of $101.93. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE:ICE) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The financial services provider reported $1.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.04. Intercontinental Exchange had a net margin of 29.65% and a return on equity of 13.85%. The business had revenue of $1.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.54 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.92 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Intercontinental Exchange Inc will post 4.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Intercontinental Exchange from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $105.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, March 5th. Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Intercontinental Exchange from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating and set a $90.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 24th. Berenberg Bank raised shares of Intercontinental Exchange from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $101.00 to $106.00 in a research report on Monday, April 20th. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $93.00 to $102.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 20th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $104.00 target price on shares of Intercontinental Exchange in a research report on Friday, May 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $102.21.

In other Intercontinental Exchange news, CEO Jeffrey C. Sprecher sold 175,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.22, for a total value of $15,263,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, General Counsel Andrew J. Surdykowski sold 3,991 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.26, for a total transaction of $364,218.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc operates regulated exchanges, clearing houses, and listings venues for commodity, financial, fixed income, and equity markets in the United States, the United Kingdom, European Union, Singapore, Israel, and Canada. It operates in two segments, Trading and Clearing; and Data and Listings.

