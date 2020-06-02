Eagle Asset Management Inc. Grows Position in Core Laboratories (NYSE:CLB)

Eagle Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Core Laboratories (NYSE:CLB) by 16.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 133,184 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 19,232 shares during the quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Core Laboratories were worth $1,377,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc raised its position in Core Laboratories by 229.6% in the first quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 141,106 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,459,000 after acquiring an additional 98,300 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Core Laboratories by 9.4% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 825,685 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $8,569,000 after buying an additional 71,029 shares in the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd increased its position in shares of Core Laboratories by 61.6% in the first quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 209,416 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,165,000 after buying an additional 79,812 shares in the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Core Laboratories by 3.4% in the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 41,357 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $428,000 after buying an additional 1,379 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its position in shares of Core Laboratories by 635.7% in the first quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 3,752 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 3,242 shares in the last quarter.

CLB stock opened at $20.22 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 2.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.17. Core Laboratories has a 52-week low of $6.68 and a 52-week high of $56.03. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $16.76 and its two-hundred day moving average is $28.97. The company has a market capitalization of $898.91 million, a PE ratio of 12.26, a P/E/G ratio of 28.94 and a beta of 3.05.

Core Laboratories (NYSE:CLB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 22nd. The oil and gas company reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.33 by ($0.02). Core Laboratories had a positive return on equity of 46.28% and a negative net margin of 7.21%. The business had revenue of $152.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $151.37 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.44 earnings per share. Core Laboratories’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Core Laboratories will post 0.69 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 8th were issued a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 7th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.20%. Core Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio is presently 2.23%.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on CLB shares. Evercore ISI cut Core Laboratories to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. Scotiabank decreased their price objective on Core Laboratories from $40.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Sunday, April 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on Core Laboratories from $39.00 to $16.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. ValuEngine raised Core Laboratories from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their target price on Core Laboratories from $16.50 to $7.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Core Laboratories currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $30.93.

About Core Laboratories

Core Laboratories N.V. provides reservoir description and production enhancement services and products to the oil and gas industry in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Reservoir Description and Production Enhancement segments. The Reservoir Description segment includes the characterization of petroleum reservoir rock, fluid, and gas samples to enhance production and improve recovery of oil and gas from its clients' reservoirs.

