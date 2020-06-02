Eagle Asset Management Inc. Grows Stock Position in Sony Corp (NYSE:SNE)

Eagle Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Sony Corp (NYSE:SNE) by 38.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,637 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,207 shares during the period. Eagle Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Sony were worth $688,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in SNE. Ellevest Inc. increased its holdings in Sony by 408.0% during the 1st quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 894 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 718 shares during the period. Global Financial Private Capital Inc purchased a new position in Sony during the 4th quarter valued at about $54,000. Bartlett & Co. LLC purchased a new position in Sony during the 1st quarter valued at about $59,000. WASHINGTON TRUST Co purchased a new position in Sony during the 1st quarter valued at about $71,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its holdings in Sony by 377.9% during the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,472 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,000 after purchasing an additional 1,164 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 7.68% of the company’s stock.

Sony stock opened at $65.49 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $63.43 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $64.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.92. The stock has a market cap of $81.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.45, a PEG ratio of 7.17 and a beta of 1.10. Sony Corp has a fifty-two week low of $47.29 and a fifty-two week high of $73.86.

Sony (NYSE:SNE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 13th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $16.06 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17 billion. Sony had a net margin of 7.05% and a return on equity of 12.38%. On average, analysts predict that Sony Corp will post 3.01 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 price target on shares of Sony in a report on Tuesday, May 19th. Macquarie downgraded Sony from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 13th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Sony from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $81.00.

Sony Corporation designs, develops, produces, and sells electronic equipment, instruments, and devices for the consumer, professional, and industrial markets worldwide. The company offers network services related to games, videos, and music contents; and home and portable game consoles, packaged software, and peripheral devices, as well as broadcast/professional, integrated circuit card technology, and medical and imaging device solutions.

