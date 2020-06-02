Eagle Asset Management Inc. Has $671,000 Stock Position in Amdocs Limited (NASDAQ:DOX)

Eagle Asset Management Inc. decreased its stake in shares of Amdocs Limited (NASDAQ:DOX) by 14.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,219 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 2,028 shares during the quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Amdocs were worth $671,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. DC Investments Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Amdocs by 8.6% during the 1st quarter. DC Investments Management LLC now owns 7,996 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $440,000 after acquiring an additional 630 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Amdocs by 16.2% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 2,296,180 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $126,224,000 after acquiring an additional 320,096 shares during the period. Lannebo Fonder AB boosted its stake in shares of Amdocs by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. Lannebo Fonder AB now owns 230,000 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $12,643,000 after acquiring an additional 10,000 shares during the period. National Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Amdocs during the 1st quarter worth approximately $237,000. Finally, AGF Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of Amdocs by 105.0% during the 1st quarter. AGF Investments LLC now owns 25,215 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,386,000 after acquiring an additional 12,913 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.72% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. TheStreet upgraded Amdocs from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, May 15th. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on Amdocs from $77.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. BidaskClub upgraded Amdocs from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Citigroup reduced their price target on Amdocs from $83.00 to $76.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 11th. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Amdocs from $69.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $74.83.

Shares of NASDAQ DOX opened at $63.10 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.39 billion, a PE ratio of 17.29, a P/E/G ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 1.25. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $62.22 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $66.25. Amdocs Limited has a fifty-two week low of $44.05 and a fifty-two week high of $77.29.

Amdocs (NASDAQ:DOX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The technology company reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $1.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.04 billion. Amdocs had a return on equity of 16.03% and a net margin of 11.98%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.06 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Amdocs Limited will post 4.08 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 24th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 30th will be issued a $0.327 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 29th. This represents a $1.31 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.07%. Amdocs’s dividend payout ratio is presently 32.19%.

Amdocs

Amdocs Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides software and services to the communications, pay TV, entertainment, and media industry service providers worldwide. The company offers amdocsONE a line of services designed for various stages of a service provider's lifecycle, including planning, delivery, implementation, and ongoing support, as well as consumer experience and monetization, media and digital, enterprise and connected society, service-driven network, and services and agile operation solutions.

