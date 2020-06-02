Eagle Asset Management Inc. Has $794,000 Stake in AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME)

Eagle Asset Management Inc. decreased its holdings in AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME) by 7.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 11,032 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 915 shares during the period. Eagle Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in AMETEK were worth $794,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of AMETEK in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $3,042,000. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC bought a new stake in shares of AMETEK in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Cognios Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of AMETEK in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Arden Trust Co bought a new stake in shares of AMETEK in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Finally, Front Row Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of AMETEK by 109.2% in the 1st quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC now owns 408 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 213 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.60% of the company’s stock.

AME opened at $92.02 on Tuesday. AMETEK, Inc. has a 1-year low of $54.82 and a 1-year high of $102.31. The company has a current ratio of 1.88, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.55, a P/E/G ratio of 3.69 and a beta of 1.24. The business has a 50 day moving average of $81.78 and a 200-day moving average of $89.77.

AMETEK (NYSE:AME) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 5th. The technology company reported $1.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.06. AMETEK had a return on equity of 18.77% and a net margin of 18.48%. The company had revenue of $1.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.24 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.00 earnings per share. AMETEK’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that AMETEK, Inc. will post 3.55 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 12th will be given a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 11th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.78%. AMETEK’s dividend payout ratio is 17.18%.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Stephens boosted their price target on AMETEK from $113.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Langenberg & Company cut AMETEK to a “hold” rating and set a $100.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, February 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised AMETEK from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $77.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, April 6th. Bank of America raised AMETEK from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 26th. Finally, ValuEngine raised AMETEK from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. AMETEK currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $97.73.

In related news, Director Anthony James Conti sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.53, for a total value of $81,530.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 24,518 shares in the company, valued at $1,998,952.54. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.74% of the company’s stock.

AMETEK, Inc manufactures and sells electronic instruments and electromechanical devices worldwide. The company's Electronic Instruments segment offers advanced instruments for the process, aerospace, power, and industrial markets; process control instruments for the oil and gas, petrochemical, pharmaceutical, semiconductor, automation, and food and beverage industries; and instruments to the laboratory equipment, ultra-precision manufacturing, medical, and test and measurement markets.

