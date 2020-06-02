Eagle Asset Management Inc. Has $894,000 Stake in United Continental Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:UAL)

Eagle Asset Management Inc. decreased its holdings in United Continental Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:UAL) by 53.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 28,353 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 31,909 shares during the period. Eagle Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in United Continental were worth $894,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of UAL. Dupont Capital Management Corp increased its holdings in shares of United Continental by 427.8% in the 4th quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 11,232 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $989,000 after purchasing an additional 9,104 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of United Continental by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 298,806 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $26,322,000 after buying an additional 1,953 shares in the last quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of United Continental by 14.6% in the 4th quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC now owns 10,137 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $893,000 after buying an additional 1,289 shares in the last quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of United Continental by 1,354.9% in the 4th quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 3,288 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $290,000 after buying an additional 3,062 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan grew its stake in shares of United Continental by 14.9% in the 4th quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 11,580 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,020,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.18% of the company’s stock.

UAL opened at $29.46 on Tuesday. United Continental Holdings Inc has a 1-year low of $17.80 and a 1-year high of $96.03. The company has a current ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.01 and a beta of 1.47. The business has a 50 day moving average of $26.31 and a 200-day moving average of $60.73.

United Continental (NASDAQ:UAL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The transportation company reported ($2.57) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($3.36) by $0.79. United Continental had a return on equity of 20.51% and a net margin of 2.43%. The company had revenue of $7.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.21 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.15 earnings per share. United Continental’s revenue for the quarter was down 16.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that United Continental Holdings Inc will post -20.35 EPS for the current year.

UAL has been the subject of several recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $41.00 price target on shares of United Continental in a research note on Monday, May 18th. Bank of America lowered their price target on United Continental from $35.00 to $30.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on United Continental from $51.00 to $45.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 4th. TheStreet cut United Continental from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Finally, Barclays cut United Continental from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $60.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Monday, May 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. United Continental has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $67.00.

United Continental Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides air transportation services in North America, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Latin America. It transports people and cargo through its mainline and regional operations. As of December 31, 2018, the company operated a fleet of 1,329 aircraft.

