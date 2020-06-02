Eagle Asset Management Inc. Has $993,000 Stock Position in Servicemaster Global Holdings Inc (NYSE:SERV)

Eagle Asset Management Inc. decreased its stake in shares of Servicemaster Global Holdings Inc (NYSE:SERV) by 93.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 36,788 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 571,133 shares during the quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Servicemaster Global were worth $993,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its position in shares of Servicemaster Global by 18.5% during the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 18,077,438 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $698,874,000 after purchasing an additional 2,821,973 shares during the last quarter. Iridian Asset Management LLC CT increased its position in shares of Servicemaster Global by 12.8% during the 1st quarter. Iridian Asset Management LLC CT now owns 5,384,292 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $145,376,000 after purchasing an additional 612,368 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors increased its position in shares of Servicemaster Global by 64.1% during the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 4,267,974 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $165,000,000 after purchasing an additional 1,666,891 shares during the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors boosted its stake in shares of Servicemaster Global by 41.2% during the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 2,984,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $115,361,000 after acquiring an additional 870,750 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Servicemaster Global during the 4th quarter worth approximately $71,267,000.

In related news, CEO Naren K. Gursahaney purchased 5,000 shares of Servicemaster Global stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 10th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $34.32 per share, for a total transaction of $171,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 15,932 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $546,786.24. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Deborah H. Caplan purchased 2,000 shares of Servicemaster Global stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 11th. The stock was bought at an average price of $32.09 per share, for a total transaction of $64,180.00. In the last ninety days, insiders acquired 9,000 shares of company stock valued at $305,260. Insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

Servicemaster Global stock opened at $32.66 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 2.16 and a current ratio of 2.23. Servicemaster Global Holdings Inc has a 52 week low of $17.63 and a 52 week high of $58.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 61.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.34 and a beta of 0.81. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $29.42 and a 200-day moving average of $33.60.

Servicemaster Global (NYSE:SERV) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The business services provider reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by ($0.10). Servicemaster Global had a return on equity of 6.58% and a net margin of 3.51%. The business had revenue of $456.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $461.36 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.33 EPS. Servicemaster Global’s quarterly revenue was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Servicemaster Global Holdings Inc will post 0.53 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on Servicemaster Global from $45.00 to $30.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 27th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on Servicemaster Global from $43.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Servicemaster Global from $35.00 to $34.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 8th. ValuEngine downgraded Servicemaster Global from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, Bank of America restated a “sell” rating and issued a $35.00 price target (down from $36.00) on shares of Servicemaster Global in a research note on Monday, March 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $42.36.

ServiceMaster Global Holdings, Inc provides services to residential and commercial customers in the termite, pest control, cleaning, and restoration markets in all 50 states and the District of Columbia. The company operates through two segments, Terminix and ServiceMaster Brands. The Terminix segment offers termite and pest control services, including termite remediation, annual termite inspection, and prevention treatments with damage claim guarantees, periodic pest control services, insulation services, mosquito control, crawlspace encapsulation, and wildlife exclusion.

