Eagle Asset Management Inc. Increases Stock Position in Cabot Oil & Gas Co. (NYSE:COG)

Eagle Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Cabot Oil & Gas Co. (NYSE:COG) by 1.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 35,336 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock after buying an additional 536 shares during the period. Eagle Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Cabot Oil & Gas were worth $607,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Royal Fund Management LLC purchased a new stake in Cabot Oil & Gas during the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Versant Capital Management Inc raised its stake in Cabot Oil & Gas by 100.5% during the 1st quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 1,722 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 863 shares during the last quarter. Covington Capital Management raised its stake in Cabot Oil & Gas by 168.3% during the 4th quarter. Covington Capital Management now owns 1,945 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 1,220 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in Cabot Oil & Gas by 421.0% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,610 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 2,109 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Assetmark Inc. purchased a new stake in Cabot Oil & Gas during the 4th quarter valued at $61,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.49% of the company’s stock.

Get Cabot Oil & Gas alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on COG shares. TheStreet upgraded shares of Cabot Oil & Gas from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded shares of Cabot Oil & Gas from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $13.00 to $16.00 in a report on Monday. ValuEngine raised shares of Cabot Oil & Gas from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Wells Fargo & Co dropped their price objective on shares of Cabot Oil & Gas from $22.00 to $21.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 3rd. Finally, CSFB downgraded shares of Cabot Oil & Gas from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the company from $20.00 to $21.00 in a report on Friday, May 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Cabot Oil & Gas presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $21.06.

Shares of COG opened at $19.83 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $7.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.24 and a beta of 0.24. Cabot Oil & Gas Co. has a twelve month low of $13.06 and a twelve month high of $25.85. The company has a quick ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The company has a 50 day moving average of $19.73 and a two-hundred day moving average of $17.13.

Cabot Oil & Gas (NYSE:COG) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $386.46 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $383.19 million. Cabot Oil & Gas had a net margin of 26.07% and a return on equity of 18.70%. Cabot Oil & Gas’s revenue was down 39.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.73 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Cabot Oil & Gas Co. will post 0.62 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 14th were paid a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 13th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.02%. Cabot Oil & Gas’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 24.69%.

Cabot Oil & Gas Company Profile

Cabot Oil & Gas Corporation, an independent oil and gas company, explores for, exploits, develops, produces, and markets natural gas, oil, and natural gas liquids in the United States. It primarily focuses on the Marcellus Shale with approximately 174,000 net acres in the dry gas window of the play located in Susquehanna County, Pennsylvania.

Recommended Story: Leveraged Buyout (LBO) Explained

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding COG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cabot Oil & Gas Co. (NYSE:COG).

Receive News & Ratings for Cabot Oil & Gas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cabot Oil & Gas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.