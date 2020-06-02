Eagle Asset Management Inc. Invests $321,000 in iShares Russell 2500 ETF (BATS:SMMD)

Eagle Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in iShares Russell 2500 ETF (BATS:SMMD) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 9,555 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $321,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of SMMD. Brinker Capital Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares Russell 2500 ETF by 13.7% during the first quarter. Brinker Capital Inc. now owns 191,190 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,426,000 after acquiring an additional 22,984 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Resource Group increased its position in shares of iShares Russell 2500 ETF by 3,751.4% during the fourth quarter. Advisory Resource Group now owns 188,294 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,064,000 after acquiring an additional 183,405 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in shares of iShares Russell 2500 ETF by 20.6% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 33,902 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,632,000 after acquiring an additional 5,796 shares during the last quarter. Lincoln National Corp increased its position in shares of iShares Russell 2500 ETF by 375.9% during the first quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 26,913 shares of the company’s stock valued at $905,000 after acquiring an additional 21,258 shares during the last quarter. Finally, KFA Private Wealth Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2500 ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $606,000.

Shares of SMMD opened at $41.95 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $38.06 and a 200 day moving average of $42.87. iShares Russell 2500 ETF has a 12 month low of $38.91 and a 12 month high of $45.72.

