Eagle Asset Management Inc. Lowers Position in Jabil Inc (NYSE:JBL)

Eagle Asset Management Inc. cut its stake in Jabil Inc (NYSE:JBL) by 38.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 37,018 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 23,307 shares during the quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Jabil were worth $909,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of JBL. Synovus Financial Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Jabil in the first quarter worth approximately $29,000. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Jabil in the fourth quarter worth approximately $51,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise purchased a new stake in shares of Jabil in the fourth quarter worth approximately $79,000. Advisory Services Network LLC raised its stake in shares of Jabil by 72.5% in the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 2,135 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $88,000 after purchasing an additional 897 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in shares of Jabil by 103.1% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 4,009 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $99,000 after purchasing an additional 2,035 shares during the last quarter. 89.87% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts have recently commented on JBL shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Jabil from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $29.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, May 18th. Argus decreased their price target on Jabil from $52.00 to $38.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. Cfra decreased their price target on Jabil from $47.00 to $29.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 13th. ValuEngine raised Jabil from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th. Finally, Bank of America raised Jabil from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $37.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, May 15th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $37.75.

Shares of NYSE JBL opened at $30.98 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $27.45 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $33.89. Jabil Inc has a 1-year low of $17.63 and a 1-year high of $44.20. The firm has a market cap of $4.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36.

Jabil (NYSE:JBL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, March 13th. The technology company reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.17. Jabil had a return on equity of 9.34% and a net margin of 0.51%. The business had revenue of $6.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.19 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.64 earnings per share. Jabil’s revenue was up 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Jabil Inc will post 1.09 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.03%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 14th. Jabil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 17.68%.

Jabil Company Profile

Jabil Inc provides electronic manufacturing services and solutions worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Electronics Manufacturing Services and Diversified Manufacturing Services. It offers electronics design, production, and product management services. The company provides electronic circuit design services, such as application-specific integrated circuit design, firmware development and rapid prototyping services; and designs plastic and metal enclosures that include the electro-mechanics, such as the printed circuit board assemblies (PCBA).

