Eagle Asset Management Inc. Lowers Position in Sanofi SA (NYSE:SNY)

Eagle Asset Management Inc. cut its stake in Sanofi SA (NYSE:SNY) by 4.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,354 shares of the company’s stock after selling 730 shares during the quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Sanofi were worth $714,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of SNY. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Sanofi in the fourth quarter worth approximately $234,000. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Sanofi by 75.2% in the fourth quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 75,904 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,809,000 after purchasing an additional 32,580 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning raised its stake in shares of Sanofi by 19.9% in the fourth quarter. Creative Planning now owns 26,432 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,327,000 after purchasing an additional 4,389 shares during the last quarter. Sage Rhino Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Sanofi by 7.3% in the fourth quarter. Sage Rhino Capital LLC now owns 6,017 shares of the company’s stock worth $311,000 after purchasing an additional 409 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GWM Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Sanofi by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 8,108 shares of the company’s stock worth $407,000 after purchasing an additional 308 shares during the last quarter. 7.04% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Sanofi news, major shareholder Sanofi sold 20,421,899 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $509.85, for a total transaction of $10,412,105,205.15. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE SNY opened at $49.49 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $47.82 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $47.77. Sanofi SA has a 1-year low of $37.62 and a 1-year high of $51.84. The firm has a market cap of $123.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

A number of brokerages recently commented on SNY. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Sanofi in a research report on Tuesday, May 26th. Argus increased their price target on Sanofi from $52.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. SVB Leerink began coverage on Sanofi in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $58.00 price target for the company. DZ Bank reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Sanofi in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Sanofi from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, May 18th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $54.00.

Sanofi Company Profile

Sanofi provides therapeutic solutions. It offers Cerezyme and Cerdelga for Gaucher disease, Myozyme and Lumizyme for Pompe disease, Fabrazyme for Fabry disease, and Aldurazyme for mucopolysaccharidosis Type 1; Aubagio, an immunomodulatory; and Lemtrada, a monoclonal antibody to treat multiple sclerosis.

