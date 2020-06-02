Eagle Asset Management Inc. Makes New Investment in British American Tobacco PLC (NYSE:BTI)

Eagle Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in British American Tobacco PLC (NYSE:BTI) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 11,211 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $383,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in BTI. Arden Trust Co bought a new position in British American Tobacco in the first quarter worth approximately $29,000. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC bought a new position in British American Tobacco in the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC bought a new position in British American Tobacco in the first quarter worth approximately $33,000. Pacitti Group Inc. bought a new position in British American Tobacco in the fourth quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Samalin Investment Counsel LLC bought a new position in British American Tobacco in the fourth quarter worth approximately $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 5.19% of the company’s stock.

Get British American Tobacco alerts:

Shares of BTI opened at $40.79 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The company has a market capitalization of $91.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.88, a PEG ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 0.95. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $37.93 and a 200 day moving average of $39.76. British American Tobacco PLC has a 12 month low of $27.32 and a 12 month high of $45.64.

Several brokerages have issued reports on BTI. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded British American Tobacco from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 5th. Morgan Stanley raised British American Tobacco from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 7th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded British American Tobacco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 28th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded British American Tobacco from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $47.00.

British American Tobacco Company Profile

British American Tobacco p.l.c. provides cigarettes and other tobacco products worldwide. It manufactures vapour and tobacco heating products; oral tobacco and nicotine products, such as snus, tobacco-free nicotine pouches, and moist snuff; cigars; and e-cigarettes. The company offers its products under the Dunhill, Kent, Lucky Strike, Pall Mall, Rothmans, Newport, Camel, Natural American Spirit, Vogue, Viceroy, Kool, Peter Stuyvesant, Craven A, Benson & Hedges, John Player Gold Leaf, State Express 555, and Shuang Xi brands.

Featured Article: What are no-load funds?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BTI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for British American Tobacco PLC (NYSE:BTI).

Receive News & Ratings for British American Tobacco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for British American Tobacco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.