Eagle Asset Management Inc. Makes New Investment in Euronav NV (NYSE:EURN)

Eagle Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Euronav NV (NYSE:EURN) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 37,839 shares of the shipping company’s stock, valued at approximately $432,000.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Euronav during the fourth quarter worth $110,000. Oxford Asset Management LLP bought a new stake in shares of Euronav during the fourth quarter worth $150,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Euronav during the fourth quarter worth $155,000. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Euronav by 7.4% during the fourth quarter. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 15,625 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $196,000 after purchasing an additional 1,083 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PEAK6 Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Euronav during the fourth quarter worth $208,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 34.48% of the company’s stock.

Euronav stock opened at $10.05 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.43 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.59. The stock has a market cap of $2.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.66 and a beta of 0.38. Euronav NV has a 12-month low of $7.21 and a 12-month high of $13.21. The company has a quick ratio of 1.92, a current ratio of 2.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51.

Euronav (NYSE:EURN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The shipping company reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.14. Euronav had a return on equity of 14.13% and a net margin of 29.07%. The business had revenue of $383.99 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $341.69 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Euronav NV will post 3.42 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 26th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.81 per share. This represents a $3.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 32.24%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 15th.

EURN has been the topic of several research analyst reports. DNB Markets upgraded Euronav from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.50 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 28th. Zacks Investment Research cut Euronav from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 27th. Finally, ValuEngine cut Euronav from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $13.50.

Euronav NV, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the transportation and storage of crude oil and petroleum products worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Tankers; and Floating Production, Storage, and Offloading Operations. As of December 12, 2018, it owned and operated a fleet of vessels, including 43 very large crude carriers, 2 ULCCs, 26 Suezmax vessels, and 2 floating, storage, and offloading vessels, as well as 1 LR1s.

