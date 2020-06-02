Eagle Asset Management Inc. Purchases 1,355 Shares of Keurig Dr Pepper Inc (NYSE:KDP)

Eagle Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Keurig Dr Pepper Inc (NYSE:KDP) by 9.1% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 16,196 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,355 shares during the quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Keurig Dr Pepper were worth $393,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of KDP. Marshall Wace North America L.P. boosted its holdings in Keurig Dr Pepper by 38.3% during the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 51,103 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,480,000 after buying an additional 14,142 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Keurig Dr Pepper by 161.1% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 59,855 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,453,000 after buying an additional 36,934 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its holdings in Keurig Dr Pepper by 12.7% during the fourth quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 47,915 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,376,000 after buying an additional 5,387 shares during the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System boosted its holdings in Keurig Dr Pepper by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 265,844 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,696,000 after buying an additional 1,250 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in Keurig Dr Pepper by 674.8% during the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 8,554 shares of the company’s stock worth $247,000 after buying an additional 7,450 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 22.84% of the company’s stock.

KDP has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Keurig Dr Pepper from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, April 27th. Evercore ISI upgraded Keurig Dr Pepper from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $35.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday. Citigroup raised their target price on Keurig Dr Pepper from $28.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 28th. Goldman Sachs Group restated a “neutral” rating and set a $25.00 target price on shares of Keurig Dr Pepper in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. Finally, ValuEngine raised Keurig Dr Pepper from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 6th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Keurig Dr Pepper presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $31.00.

In other news, Director Olivier Goudet bought 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 10th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $24.36 per share, with a total value of $487,200.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 40,000 shares in the company, valued at $974,400. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Holdings B.V. Jab bought 7,380,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 22nd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $27.16 per share, for a total transaction of $200,440,800.00. 0.44% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NYSE KDP opened at $28.36 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $39.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.17, a P/E/G ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.33 and a quick ratio of 0.23. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $26.67 and its 200-day moving average is $27.52. Keurig Dr Pepper Inc has a one year low of $18.98 and a one year high of $32.00.

Keurig Dr Pepper (NYSE:KDP) last announced its earnings results on Monday, April 27th. The company reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.02. Keurig Dr Pepper had a return on equity of 7.71% and a net margin of 10.51%. The business had revenue of $2.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.55 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.25 EPS. Keurig Dr Pepper’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Keurig Dr Pepper Inc will post 1.38 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 17th. Investors of record on Friday, July 3rd will be given a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.12%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 1st. Keurig Dr Pepper’s dividend payout ratio is presently 49.18%.

Keurig Dr Pepper Inc operates as a beverage company in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Beverage Concentrates, Packaged Beverages, Latin America Beverages, and Coffee Systems. The Beverage Concentrates segment manufactures and sells beverage concentrates. This segment also manufactures beverage concentrates into syrup.

