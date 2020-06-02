Eagle Asset Management Inc. Purchases 441 Shares of Columbia Sportswear (NASDAQ:COLM)

Eagle Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Columbia Sportswear (NASDAQ:COLM) by 3.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 14,972 shares of the textile maker’s stock after buying an additional 441 shares during the period. Eagle Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Columbia Sportswear were worth $1,044,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of COLM. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Columbia Sportswear by 123.5% during the 1st quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 39,224 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $2,736,000 after purchasing an additional 21,671 shares during the last quarter. South Dakota Investment Council boosted its holdings in shares of Columbia Sportswear by 7.7% during the 1st quarter. South Dakota Investment Council now owns 30,809 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $2,150,000 after purchasing an additional 2,209 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Columbia Sportswear by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 714,059 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $49,820,000 after purchasing an additional 12,970 shares during the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Columbia Sportswear by 143.2% during the 1st quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 26,813 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $1,871,000 after purchasing an additional 15,787 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Columbia Sportswear by 5.1% during the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 27,040 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $1,887,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares during the last quarter. 41.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Columbia Sportswear stock opened at $73.06 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 2.80 and a quick ratio of 1.86. Columbia Sportswear has a 1-year low of $51.82 and a 1-year high of $109.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 11.77 and a beta of 0.64. The company’s 50-day moving average is $69.19 and its 200 day moving average is $82.92.

Columbia Sportswear (NASDAQ:COLM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The textile maker reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by ($0.56). Columbia Sportswear had a return on equity of 14.34% and a net margin of 8.68%. The firm had revenue of $568.23 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $597.75 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.07 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Columbia Sportswear will post 2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, major shareholder Sarah Bany sold 13,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.05, for a total transaction of $1,008,090.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,154,136 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $84,309,634.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 44,379 shares of company stock worth $3,292,347. Corporate insiders own 41.15% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Guggenheim reissued a “buy” rating and set a $110.00 price objective on shares of Columbia Sportswear in a report on Friday, February 7th. BTIG Research began coverage on shares of Columbia Sportswear in a report on Tuesday, April 28th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. BidaskClub raised shares of Columbia Sportswear from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Columbia Sportswear from $64.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Columbia Sportswear from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, March 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $104.55.

Columbia Sportswear Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, sources, markets, and distributes outdoor and active lifestyle apparel, footwear, accessories, and equipment in the United States, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, and Canada. The company provides apparel, accessories, and equipment that are used various outdoor activities, such as skiing, snowboarding, hiking, climbing, mountaineering, camping, hunting, fishing, trail running, water sports, yoga, golf, and adventure travel for men and women under the Columbia, Mountain Hardwear, SOREL, and prAna brands, as well as for youth under the Columbia brand name.

