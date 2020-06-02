Eagle Asset Management Inc. Purchases Shares of 30,310 CRA International, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRAI)

Eagle Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of CRA International, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRAI) during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 30,310 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,012,000. Eagle Asset Management Inc. owned approximately 0.39% of CRA International as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. New York State Teachers Retirement System raised its stake in shares of CRA International by 234.0% during the fourth quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 2,338 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $127,000 after purchasing an additional 1,638 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management purchased a new stake in shares of CRA International during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $288,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. raised its stake in shares of CRA International by 53.8% during the fourth quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 7,575 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $413,000 after purchasing an additional 2,650 shares during the period. Martingale Asset Management L P raised its stake in shares of CRA International by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P now owns 26,703 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,456,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares during the period. Finally, Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of CRA International by 1.2% during the first quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 56,862 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,900,000 after purchasing an additional 652 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 85.05% of the company’s stock.

Get CRA International alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:CRAI opened at $40.39 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $38.23 and a 200 day simple moving average of $46.06. The firm has a market cap of $314.61 million, a PE ratio of 14.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.46. CRA International, Inc. has a 12-month low of $21.96 and a 12-month high of $58.19.

CRA International (NASDAQ:CRAI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The business services provider reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $126.16 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $116.20 million. CRA International had a net margin of 4.78% and a return on equity of 13.80%. The business’s revenue was up 19.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.54 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that CRA International, Inc. will post 3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 12th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 26th will be paid a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 22nd. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.28%. CRA International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.56%.

CRAI has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. ValuEngine lowered shares of CRA International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, May 4th. TheStreet lowered shares of CRA International from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, BidaskClub lowered shares of CRA International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $59.50.

CRA International Company Profile

CRA International, Inc, a consulting company, provides economic, financial, and management consulting services in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It advises clients on economic and financial matters pertaining to litigation and regulatory proceedings; and guides corporations through business strategy and performance-related issues.

Recommended Story: Trading Ex-Dividend Strategy

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CRAI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CRA International, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRAI).

Receive News & Ratings for CRA International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CRA International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.