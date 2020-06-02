Eagle Asset Management Inc. Sells 1,022 Shares of STMicroelectronics NV (NYSE:STM)

Eagle Asset Management Inc. lessened its stake in shares of STMicroelectronics NV (NYSE:STM) by 4.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 22,512 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock after selling 1,022 shares during the period. Eagle Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in STMicroelectronics were worth $481,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in STMicroelectronics by 26.9% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,550,993 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock worth $41,737,000 after purchasing an additional 328,551 shares during the period. Golden State Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of STMicroelectronics during the first quarter worth $59,000. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC purchased a new stake in shares of STMicroelectronics during the fourth quarter worth about $218,000. Blue Square Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of STMicroelectronics by 94.5% during the fourth quarter. Blue Square Asset Management LLC now owns 33,002 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock worth $888,000 after purchasing an additional 16,036 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its stake in shares of STMicroelectronics by 15.2% during the fourth quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 14,571 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock worth $392,000 after purchasing an additional 1,920 shares in the last quarter. 3.73% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on STM. ValuEngine upgraded shares of STMicroelectronics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 24th. Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of STMicroelectronics from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Deutsche Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of STMicroelectronics in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. Canaccord Genuity lowered their price target on shares of STMicroelectronics from $41.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. Finally, Craig Hallum lowered their price target on shares of STMicroelectronics from $32.00 to $24.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $27.56.

NYSE:STM opened at $24.91 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 3.05 and a quick ratio of 2.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.47, a PEG ratio of 6.95 and a beta of 1.46. The company’s 50-day moving average is $24.39 and its two-hundred day moving average is $25.48. STMicroelectronics NV has a 1-year low of $14.67 and a 1-year high of $31.98.

STMicroelectronics (NYSE:STM) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The semiconductor producer reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.24 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $2.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.25 billion. STMicroelectronics had a net margin of 10.77% and a return on equity of 15.27%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.20 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that STMicroelectronics NV will post 0.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 23rd will be paid a $0.042 dividend. This represents a $0.17 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 22nd. STMicroelectronics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 17.39%.

STMicroelectronics Company Profile

STMicroelectronics N.V., together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets semiconductor products worldwide. It operates through Automotive and Discrete Group; Analog, MEMS and Sensors Group; and Microcontrollers and Digital ICs Group segments. The company offers a range of products, including discrete and standard commodity components, application-specific integrated circuits, full-custom and semi-custom devices, and application-specific standard products for analog, digital, and mixed-signal applications, as well as silicon chips and smartcards.

