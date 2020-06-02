Eagle Asset Management Inc. Sells 160 Shares of Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LECO)

Eagle Asset Management Inc. decreased its position in Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LECO) by 1.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,386 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 160 shares during the period. Eagle Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Lincoln Electric were worth $1,061,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. bought a new position in Lincoln Electric in the fourth quarter valued at about $39,000. Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new position in Lincoln Electric during the first quarter worth about $52,000. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in Lincoln Electric by 55.5% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 726 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $70,000 after buying an additional 259 shares during the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. boosted its holdings in Lincoln Electric by 392.2% during the fourth quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 1,255 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $121,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC bought a new position in Lincoln Electric during the fourth quarter worth about $169,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.50% of the company’s stock.

Get Lincoln Electric alerts:

NASDAQ:LECO opened at $82.77 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 1.24. Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $59.29 and a twelve month high of $98.32. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $77.55 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $85.25. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07.

Lincoln Electric (NASDAQ:LECO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 27th. The industrial products company reported $1.00 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.00. The firm had revenue of $701.99 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $713.23 million. Lincoln Electric had a return on equity of 35.65% and a net margin of 9.41%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.17 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. will post 2.95 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.49 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 29th. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.37%. Lincoln Electric’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.70%.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Barclays restated a “hold” rating and set a $75.00 target price on shares of Lincoln Electric in a report on Thursday, April 16th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on Lincoln Electric from $105.00 to $86.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 7th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Lincoln Electric from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $76.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, April 7th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Lincoln Electric in a research report on Tuesday, May 5th. Finally, Vertical Research raised Lincoln Electric from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $80.25.

Lincoln Electric Company Profile

Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells welding, cutting, and brazing products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Americas Welding, International Welding, and The Harris Products Group. The company offers welding products, including arc welding power sources, plasma cutters, wire feeding systems, robotic welding packages, integrated automation systems, fume extraction equipment, consumable electrodes, fluxes and welding accessories, and specialty welding consumables and fabrication products.

Featured Article: Market Capitalization in the Stock Market



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LECO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LECO).

Receive News & Ratings for Lincoln Electric Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lincoln Electric and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.