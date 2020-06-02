Eagle Asset Management Inc. Sells 359 Shares of Koninklijke Philips NV (NYSE:PHG)

Eagle Asset Management Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Koninklijke Philips NV (NYSE:PHG) by 4.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,069 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 359 shares during the period. Eagle Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Koninklijke Philips were worth $324,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Putnam FL Investment Management Co. raised its position in shares of Koninklijke Philips by 5.3% during the fourth quarter. Putnam FL Investment Management Co. now owns 14,222 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $694,000 after purchasing an additional 717 shares during the period. One Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Koninklijke Philips by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. One Capital Management LLC now owns 67,066 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,273,000 after purchasing an additional 2,586 shares during the period. Dorsey Wright & Associates acquired a new stake in shares of Koninklijke Philips during the fourth quarter worth about $2,249,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its position in shares of Koninklijke Philips by 5.0% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 8,040 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $377,000 after purchasing an additional 383 shares during the period. Finally, Pinnacle Associates Ltd. raised its position in shares of Koninklijke Philips by 27.9% during the fourth quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 16,050 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $783,000 after purchasing an additional 3,500 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 8.59% of the company’s stock.

Get Koninklijke Philips alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on PHG shares. DZ Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Koninklijke Philips in a research report on Monday, March 23rd. Kepler Capital Markets reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Koninklijke Philips in a research report on Sunday, April 19th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Koninklijke Philips in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Koninklijke Philips in a research report on Tuesday, April 21st. Finally, ValuEngine raised Koninklijke Philips from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 13th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $49.50.

Shares of Koninklijke Philips stock opened at $45.46 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $40.50 billion, a PE ratio of 21.44, a P/E/G ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 1.03. Koninklijke Philips NV has a 52-week low of $30.50 and a 52-week high of $50.78. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $42.88 and its 200 day simple moving average is $44.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.36.

Koninklijke Philips (NYSE:PHG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 20th. The technology company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $4.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.26 billion. Koninklijke Philips had a return on equity of 14.00% and a net margin of 5.36%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.29 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Koninklijke Philips NV will post 2.1 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared an annual dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 7th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 1st will be given a dividend of $0.9612 per share. This is a positive change from Koninklijke Philips’s previous annual dividend of $0.94. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 30th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.1%. Koninklijke Philips’s payout ratio is 35.40%.

About Koninklijke Philips

Koninklijke Philips N.V. operates as a health technology company worldwide. It operates through Diagnosis & Treatment, Connected Care & Health Informatics, and Personal Health segments. The company offers mother, child care, and oral healthcare products; male grooming and beauty products; food preparation and home care products; and sleep and respiratory care.

Featured Story: Candlestick

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PHG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Koninklijke Philips NV (NYSE:PHG).

Receive News & Ratings for Koninklijke Philips Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Koninklijke Philips and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.