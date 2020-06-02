Eagle Asset Management Inc. Sells 614 Shares of Coca-Cola FEMSA, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:KOF)

Eagle Asset Management Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Coca-Cola FEMSA, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:KOF) by 4.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,306 shares of the company’s stock after selling 614 shares during the period. Eagle Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Coca-Cola FEMSA were worth $499,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in Coca-Cola FEMSA during the first quarter worth about $26,000. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Coca-Cola FEMSA by 204.0% during the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 681 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 457 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Coca-Cola FEMSA by 72.4% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 538 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 226 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in Coca-Cola FEMSA by 468.3% during the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 915 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 754 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Coca-Cola FEMSA by 23.7% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,295 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 248 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 7.78% of the company’s stock.

Get Coca-Cola FEMSA alerts:

A number of brokerages have issued reports on KOF. Scotiabank cut Coca-Cola FEMSA from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, April 24th. Zacks Investment Research raised Coca-Cola FEMSA from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 28th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Coca-Cola FEMSA from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday, May 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Coca-Cola FEMSA presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $65.00.

Shares of Coca-Cola FEMSA stock opened at $43.30 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $40.62 and its 200 day simple moving average is $52.52. Coca-Cola FEMSA, S.A.B. de C.V. has a 52-week low of $37.73 and a 52-week high of $65.58. The firm has a market cap of $9.20 billion, a PE ratio of 14.58, a P/E/G ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.21.

The company also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 15th. Investors of record on Monday, May 4th were given a $1.2783 dividend. This represents a yield of 4.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 1st. This is a positive change from Coca-Cola FEMSA’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.87. Coca-Cola FEMSA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 65.89%.

Coca-Cola FEMSA Profile

Coca-Cola FEMSA, SAB. de C.V., a franchise bottler, produces, markets, sells, and distributes Coca-Cola trademark beverages. The company offers sparkling beverages, including colas and flavored sparkling beverages; and waters and still beverages, such as juice drinks, coffee, teas, milk, value-added dairy, sports drinks, energy drinks, and plant-based drinks.

Read More: Portfolio Manager

Receive News & Ratings for Coca-Cola FEMSA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coca-Cola FEMSA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.