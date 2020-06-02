Eagle Asset Management Inc. Sells 690 Shares of BHP Group Ltd (NYSE:BHP)

Eagle Asset Management Inc. lowered its position in BHP Group Ltd (NYSE:BHP) by 4.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 14,969 shares of the mining company’s stock after selling 690 shares during the period. Eagle Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in BHP Group were worth $549,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of BHP. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in BHP Group by 292.2% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,621,846 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $143,440,000 after buying an additional 1,953,353 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its holdings in BHP Group by 23,754.8% in the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 1,071,317 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $39,307,000 after buying an additional 1,066,826 shares during the period. 1832 Asset Management L.P. boosted its holdings in BHP Group by 227,166.7% in the 4th quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 681,800 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $37,519,000 after buying an additional 681,500 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in BHP Group in the 4th quarter worth $30,896,000. Finally, Bowen Hanes & Co. Inc. bought a new position in BHP Group in the 4th quarter worth $24,619,000. 4.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get BHP Group alerts:

Shares of NYSE:BHP opened at $48.25 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. BHP Group Ltd has a 12 month low of $29.78 and a 12 month high of $59.02. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $41.47 and a 200 day moving average price of $46.67. The company has a market cap of $75.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.18, a PEG ratio of 3.22 and a beta of 0.97.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on BHP. Deutsche Bank raised shares of BHP Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 19th. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of BHP Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 7th. Bank of America raised shares of BHP Group from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of BHP Group in a report on Monday, May 11th. Finally, Societe Generale raised shares of BHP Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. BHP Group presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $51.00.

About BHP Group

BHP Group discovers, acquires, develops, and markets natural resources worldwide. The company engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and gas properties; and mining of copper, silver, lead, zinc, molybdenum, uranium, gold, and iron ores, as well as metallurgical and energy coal.

Featured Article: Why Invest in Dividend Kings

Receive News & Ratings for BHP Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BHP Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.