Eagle Asset Management Inc. Trims Stock Holdings in Conagra Brands Inc (NYSE:CAG)

Eagle Asset Management Inc. reduced its stake in Conagra Brands Inc (NYSE:CAG) by 15.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 37,828 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,169 shares during the period. Eagle Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Conagra Brands were worth $1,109,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Retirement Systems of Alabama increased its stake in Conagra Brands by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 213,879 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,323,000 after purchasing an additional 787 shares during the period. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Conagra Brands during the fourth quarter worth about $39,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its stake in Conagra Brands by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 228,223 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,797,000 after purchasing an additional 9,791 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. purchased a new stake in Conagra Brands during the fourth quarter worth about $519,000. Finally, CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC purchased a new stake in Conagra Brands during the fourth quarter worth about $348,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.69% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Jana Partners Llc sold 274,341 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.60, for a total value of $9,492,198.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Thomas K. Brown sold 7,336 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.44, for a total value of $237,979.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 287,296 shares of company stock valued at $9,923,922 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.84% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have issued reports on CAG shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Conagra Brands from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 15th. ValuEngine downgraded Conagra Brands from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $34.00 price target on shares of Conagra Brands in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. Sanford C. Bernstein raised Conagra Brands from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and upped their price target for the company from $26.00 to $30.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. Finally, Standpoint Research downgraded Conagra Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $33.47.

Conagra Brands stock opened at $34.72 on Tuesday. Conagra Brands Inc has a 12 month low of $22.83 and a 12 month high of $35.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.34. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $33.58 and a 200-day simple moving average of $31.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.95 billion, a PE ratio of 22.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 0.82.

Conagra Brands (NYSE:CAG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 31st. The company reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by ($0.02). Conagra Brands had a return on equity of 12.08% and a net margin of 7.37%. The company had revenue of $2.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.59 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.51 EPS. Conagra Brands’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Conagra Brands Inc will post 2.18 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.2125 per share. This represents a $0.85 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 29th. Conagra Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.29%.

About Conagra Brands

Conagra Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a food company in North America. The company operates through Grocery & Snacks, Refrigerated & Frozen, International, and Foodservice segments. The Grocery & Snacks segment primarily offers shelf stable food products in various retail channels in the United States.

