Eagle Asset Management Inc. Trims Stock Position in Eni SpA (NYSE:E)

Eagle Asset Management Inc. cut its stake in shares of Eni SpA (NYSE:E) by 3.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 18,257 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock after selling 713 shares during the quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in ENI were worth $361,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its stake in shares of ENI by 69.9% during the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 933 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 384 shares in the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of ENI by 44.1% during the first quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 2,175 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 666 shares in the last quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. bought a new position in shares of ENI during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of ENI by 106.9% during the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,396 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $74,000 after purchasing an additional 1,238 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. boosted its stake in shares of ENI by 104.9% during the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 2,469 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $76,000 after purchasing an additional 1,264 shares in the last quarter. 1.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get ENI alerts:

E has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of ENI from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 17th. DZ Bank restated a “sell” rating on shares of ENI in a research note on Tuesday, March 10th. Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded shares of ENI from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “underweight” rating on shares of ENI in a research note on Tuesday, April 21st. Finally, Citigroup reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of ENI in a report on Tuesday, April 28th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. ENI presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $22.50.

Shares of ENI stock opened at $18.68 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $18.58 and a 200-day simple moving average of $24.89. Eni SpA has a 12-month low of $12.10 and a 12-month high of $33.52. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The stock has a market cap of $33.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.85 and a beta of 0.72.

ENI (NYSE:E) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 24th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by ($0.10). The business had revenue of $15.54 billion for the quarter. ENI had a positive return on equity of 3.97% and a negative net margin of 5.78%. On average, analysts forecast that Eni SpA will post -0.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 4th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 19th will be paid a dividend of $0.9341 per share. This represents a yield of 7.4%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 18th. ENI’s dividend payout ratio is currently 73.74%.

ENI Profile

Eni S.p.A. engages in the oil and gas, electricity generation and sale, and petrochemicals businesses. The company is involved in the oil and natural gas exploration, and field development and production activities, as well as liquefied natural gas (LNG) operations in 43 countries, including Italy, Libya, Egypt, Norway, the United Kingdom, Angola, Congo, Nigeria, the United States, Kazakhstan, Algeria, Australia, Iraq, Indonesia, Ghana, Mozambique, Oman, and the United Arab Emirates.

Featured Article: What is a dividend reinvestment plan?

Receive News & Ratings for ENI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ENI and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.