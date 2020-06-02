Eagle Asset Management Inc. Trims Stock Position in iShares Agency Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGZ)

Eagle Asset Management Inc. cut its stake in shares of iShares Agency Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGZ) by 6.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 5,919 shares of the company’s stock after selling 409 shares during the quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. owned approximately 0.11% of iShares Agency Bond ETF worth $713,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. AMJ Financial Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of iShares Agency Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $7,489,000. Raymond James & Associates boosted its stake in shares of iShares Agency Bond ETF by 75.4% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 121,169 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,005,000 after purchasing an additional 52,081 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Agency Bond ETF by 74.5% during the fourth quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 115,280 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,324,000 after purchasing an additional 49,206 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in shares of iShares Agency Bond ETF by 71.6% during the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 101,998 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,789,000 after purchasing an additional 42,568 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capstone Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares Agency Bond ETF by 233.5% during the first quarter. Capstone Financial Group Inc. now owns 59,903 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,222,000 after purchasing an additional 41,942 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA AGZ opened at $121.17 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $120.72 and its 200-day moving average price is $118.22. iShares Agency Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $114.37 and a 52-week high of $124.18.

