Eagle Asset Management Inc. Trims Stock Position in Lindblad Expeditions Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:LIND)

Eagle Asset Management Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Lindblad Expeditions Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:LIND) by 79.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 76,326 shares of the company’s stock after selling 288,648 shares during the period. Eagle Asset Management Inc. owned approximately 0.15% of Lindblad Expeditions worth $318,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. ValueAct Holdings L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Lindblad Expeditions by 24.8% during the fourth quarter. ValueAct Holdings L.P. now owns 3,568,118 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,339,000 after purchasing an additional 707,930 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Lindblad Expeditions by 0.3% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,790,337 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,466,000 after purchasing an additional 5,210 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Lindblad Expeditions by 8.5% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 618,821 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,580,000 after purchasing an additional 48,264 shares during the last quarter. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Lindblad Expeditions by 28.2% during the first quarter. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC now owns 483,813 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,018,000 after purchasing an additional 106,354 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Lindblad Expeditions by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 428,785 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,010,000 after purchasing an additional 1,614 shares during the last quarter. 52.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on LIND. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Lindblad Expeditions from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, May 16th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on shares of Lindblad Expeditions from $22.00 to $19.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. TheStreet cut shares of Lindblad Expeditions from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Thursday, March 19th. Deutsche Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $7.00 price objective on shares of Lindblad Expeditions in a report on Friday, May 1st. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of Lindblad Expeditions from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, May 23rd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $12.14.

In related news, Director Mark Ein bought 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 16th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $4.47 per share, with a total value of $223,500.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 247,143 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,104,729.21. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director John M. Fahey, Jr. purchased 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 13th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $7.02 per share, for a total transaction of $70,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 77,431 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $543,565.62. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 38.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

LIND stock opened at $7.85 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $391.13 million, a P/E ratio of -130.83 and a beta of 2.29. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.18 and a 200-day simple moving average of $11.56. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.38. Lindblad Expeditions Holdings Inc has a 52 week low of $3.01 and a 52 week high of $19.29.

Lindblad Expeditions (NASDAQ:LIND) last released its earnings results on Friday, May 1st. The company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by ($0.12). The company had revenue of $81.24 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $85.36 million. Lindblad Expeditions had a positive return on equity of 4.97% and a negative net margin of 0.87%. On average, analysts expect that Lindblad Expeditions Holdings Inc will post -1.29 earnings per share for the current year.

Lindblad Expeditions Company Profile

Lindblad Expeditions Holdings, Inc provides expedition cruising and adventure travel services. It delivers voyages through a fleet of eight owned expedition ships and five seasonal charter vessels under the Lindblad brand; and operates eco-conscious expeditions and nature focused small-group tours under the Natural Habitat brand.

