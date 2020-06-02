Eagle Asset Management Inc. Trims Stock Position in ORIX Co. (NYSE:IX)

Eagle Asset Management Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of ORIX Co. (NYSE:IX) by 4.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,704 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 286 shares during the period. Eagle Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in ORIX were worth $396,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of ORIX by 36.3% during the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,539 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $128,000 after purchasing an additional 410 shares during the last quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. purchased a new position in shares of ORIX during the fourth quarter worth $204,000. Rhumbline Advisers purchased a new position in shares of ORIX during the fourth quarter worth $206,000. Boston Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of ORIX during the first quarter worth $229,000. Finally, DC Investments Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of ORIX during the first quarter worth $245,000. 1.68% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

IX has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of ORIX from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 28th. ValuEngine cut shares of ORIX from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of ORIX from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 9th.

IX stock opened at $66.86 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.67, a P/E/G ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 0.92. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $58.93 and a 200-day simple moving average of $73.95. The company has a quick ratio of 1.76, a current ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40. ORIX Co. has a 52 week low of $52.65 and a 52 week high of $89.21.

ORIX Company Profile

ORIX Corporation provides diversified financial services primarily in Japan and the Americas. It operates through six segments: Corporate Financial Services, Maintenance Leasing, Real Estate, Investment and Operation, Retail, and Overseas Business. The Corporate Financial Services segment engages in lending, leasing, and fee businesses.

