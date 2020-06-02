Eagle Asset Management Inc. Trims Stock Position in Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO)

Eagle Asset Management Inc. cut its stake in shares of Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO) by 2.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 20,500 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 599 shares during the quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Valero Energy were worth $929,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Valero Energy during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $431,343,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Valero Energy by 389.6% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,408,732 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $287,390,000 after purchasing an additional 2,712,527 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners boosted its stake in shares of Valero Energy by 35.0% during the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 9,678,791 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $906,537,000 after purchasing an additional 2,509,619 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Valero Energy by 8.5% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 23,382,644 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,060,637,000 after purchasing an additional 1,824,740 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Valero Energy by 310.1% during the fourth quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 2,088,248 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $195,565,000 after purchasing an additional 1,579,089 shares in the last quarter. 75.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:VLO opened at $66.58 on Tuesday. Valero Energy Co. has a 12 month low of $31.00 and a 12 month high of $101.99. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $59.38 and a 200-day simple moving average of $74.33. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The company has a market capitalization of $26.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 67.25 and a beta of 1.95.

Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 29th. The oil and gas company reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.49. Valero Energy had a net margin of 0.41% and a return on equity of 10.51%. The business had revenue of $22.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.22 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.34 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Valero Energy Co. will post -1.58 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, May 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.98 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 13th. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.89%. Valero Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 68.77%.

In other Valero Energy news, Director Randall J. Weisenburger bought 45,000 shares of Valero Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 12th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $47.31 per share, with a total value of $2,128,950.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 100,274 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,743,962.94. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

VLO has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Cfra downgraded shares of Valero Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 27th. Wells Fargo & Co increased their price objective on shares of Valero Energy from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Valero Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 10th. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Valero Energy from $60.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 28th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Valero Energy from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 11th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $78.50.

Valero Energy Company Profile

Valero Energy Corporation operates as an independent petroleum refining and ethanol producing company in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Ireland, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Refining, Ethanol, and VLP (Valero Energy Partners LP). The company is involved in oil and gas refining, marketing, and bulk selling activities.

