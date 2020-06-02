Easterly Government Properties Inc (NYSE:DEA) Stock Holdings Lifted by Ensign Peak Advisors Inc

Ensign Peak Advisors Inc raised its position in Easterly Government Properties Inc (NYSE:DEA) by 29.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 120,300 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 27,400 shares during the quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc owned approximately 0.16% of Easterly Government Properties worth $2,964,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Optimum Investment Advisors grew its stake in Easterly Government Properties by 5.5% in the first quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 7,700 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $190,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. grew its stake in Easterly Government Properties by 6.5% in the fourth quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 6,981 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $166,000 after purchasing an additional 424 shares in the last quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan grew its stake in Easterly Government Properties by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 21,800 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $517,000 after purchasing an additional 430 shares in the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new position in Easterly Government Properties in the fourth quarter valued at about $4,124,000. Finally, Brinker Capital Inc. grew its stake in Easterly Government Properties by 1.3% in the first quarter. Brinker Capital Inc. now owns 63,292 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,560,000 after purchasing an additional 805 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.45% of the company’s stock.

NYSE DEA opened at $25.34 on Tuesday. Easterly Government Properties Inc has a twelve month low of $17.72 and a twelve month high of $29.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.88 billion, a PE ratio of 194.94 and a beta of 0.43. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $25.98 and a 200 day simple moving average of $24.39.

Easterly Government Properties (NYSE:DEA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.30 by ($0.28). Easterly Government Properties had a return on equity of 0.79% and a net margin of 4.06%. The business had revenue of $58.22 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $59.84 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.29 EPS. Easterly Government Properties’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Easterly Government Properties Inc will post 1.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 14th will be given a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 13th. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.10%. Easterly Government Properties’s dividend payout ratio is presently 86.67%.

DEA has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 price target on shares of Easterly Government Properties in a research note on Monday, March 9th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Easterly Government Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. SunTrust Banks upped their price target on Easterly Government Properties from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 27th. Citigroup upped their price target on Easterly Government Properties from $23.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 7th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Easterly Government Properties from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $26.71.

In other Easterly Government Properties news, CAO Alison M. Bernard sold 15,501 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.65, for a total value of $382,099.65. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Chairman Darrell W. Crate sold 45,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.81, for a total value of $1,026,450.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 11,029 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $251,571.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 81,751 shares of company stock valued at $1,982,512 in the last three months. 9.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Easterly Government Properties

Easterly Government Properties, Inc (NYSE:DEA) is based in Washington, DC, and focuses primarily on the acquisition, development and management of Class A commercial properties that are leased to the U.S. Government. Easterly's experienced management team brings specialized insight into the strategy and needs of mission-critical U.S.

