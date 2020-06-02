EnerSys (NYSE:ENS) Releases Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.07 EPS

EnerSys (NYSE:ENS) issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The industrial products company reported $1.11 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.18 by ($0.07), Briefing.com reports. EnerSys had a return on equity of 16.33% and a net margin of 5.06%. The company had revenue of $781.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $781.63 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.43 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.9% on a year-over-year basis.

Shares of NYSE ENS opened at $65.24 on Tuesday. EnerSys has a fifty-two week low of $35.21 and a fifty-two week high of $78.97. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $56.56 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $64.30. The company has a market capitalization of $2.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.83, a P/E/G ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a current ratio of 2.56.

Get EnerSys alerts:

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.175 per share. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 11th. EnerSys’s dividend payout ratio is 14.20%.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. ValuEngine lowered shares of EnerSys from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 27th. TheStreet lowered shares of EnerSys from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, March 5th. Sidoti lowered their price objective on shares of EnerSys from $101.00 to $93.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 27th. Finally, Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating and issued a $75.00 price objective on shares of EnerSys in a report on Monday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $77.00.

EnerSys Company Profile

EnerSys manufactures, markets, and distributes industrial batteries. The company offers battery chargers, power equipment, battery accessories, and outdoor cabinet enclosures, as well as related after-market and customer-support services for industrial batteries. It also provides reserve power products that are used for backup power for the continuous operation of critical applications in telecommunications systems, uninterruptible power systems applications for computer and computer-controlled systems, and other specialty power applications, including medical and security systems, premium starting, lighting, and ignition applications, as well as in switchgear, electrical control systems used in electric utilities, large-scale energy storage, energy pipelines, commercial aircraft, satellites, military aircraft, submarines, ships, and tactical vehicles.

Featured Story: Purposes and Functions of the Federal Reserve

Receive News & Ratings for EnerSys Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EnerSys and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.