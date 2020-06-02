Ensign Peak Advisors Inc Acquires 10,164 Shares of Apollo Global Management LLC (NYSE:APO)

Ensign Peak Advisors Inc increased its holdings in Apollo Global Management LLC (NYSE:APO) by 10.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 103,481 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 10,164 shares during the period. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc’s holdings in Apollo Global Management were worth $3,467,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in APO. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new stake in shares of Apollo Global Management during the 4th quarter valued at $1,361,000. Franklin Resources Inc. purchased a new position in Apollo Global Management in the 4th quarter worth $810,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Apollo Global Management in the 4th quarter worth $28,104,000. Standard Life Aberdeen plc purchased a new position in Apollo Global Management in the 4th quarter worth $1,026,000. Finally, EAM Investors LLC raised its position in Apollo Global Management by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. EAM Investors LLC now owns 40,449 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,930,000 after purchasing an additional 1,860 shares during the period. 70.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on shares of Apollo Global Management from $44.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 4th. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Apollo Global Management from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their target price on shares of Apollo Global Management from $44.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 13th. BMO Capital Markets lowered shares of Apollo Global Management from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $43.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, May 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Cfra lifted their target price on shares of Apollo Global Management from $43.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 20th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $53.38.

In other Apollo Global Management news, Director Marc J. Rowan sold 104,460 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.92, for a total value of $4,483,423.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Michael E. Ducey purchased 2,185 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 20th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $26.99 per share, with a total value of $58,973.15. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,725,340 shares of company stock valued at $74,037,496 over the last 90 days. 46.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE APO opened at $48.25 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $41.54 and a 200 day moving average of $42.84. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -34.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.64. Apollo Global Management LLC has a 12-month low of $19.46 and a 12-month high of $52.67.

Apollo Global Management (NYSE:APO) last announced its earnings results on Friday, May 1st. The financial services provider reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.48 by ($0.11). The business had revenue of $433.57 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $412.13 million. Apollo Global Management had a net margin of 31.68% and a return on equity of 40.34%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.67 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Apollo Global Management LLC will post 1.86 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 29th. Investors of record on Monday, May 18th were given a dividend of $0.42 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 15th. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.48%. Apollo Global Management’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 61.99%.

Apollo Global Management Profile

Apollo Global Management, LLC is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to endowment and sovereign wealth funds, as well as other institutional and individual investors. It manages client focused portfolios. The firm launches and manages hedge funds for its clients.

