Ensign Peak Advisors Inc Buys 9,760 Shares of MAXIMUS, Inc. (NYSE:MMS)

Ensign Peak Advisors Inc increased its holdings in shares of MAXIMUS, Inc. (NYSE:MMS) by 17.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 64,773 shares of the health services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,760 shares during the period. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc’s holdings in MAXIMUS were worth $3,770,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of MAXIMUS by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,099,860 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $122,212,000 after purchasing an additional 16,100 shares during the last quarter. Haverford Financial Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of MAXIMUS in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $550,000. Martingale Asset Management L P grew its stake in shares of MAXIMUS by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P now owns 141,640 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $8,245,000 after purchasing an additional 3,292 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of MAXIMUS by 105.5% in the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 117,949 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $6,865,000 after purchasing an additional 60,550 shares during the period. Finally, Cigna Investments Inc. New bought a new stake in MAXIMUS during the 1st quarter worth approximately $261,000. 94.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of MAXIMUS stock opened at $72.85 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.42 billion, a PE ratio of 22.48 and a beta of 0.92. MAXIMUS, Inc. has a 12 month low of $46.42 and a 12 month high of $82.02. The company has a current ratio of 1.97, a quick ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $66.86 and its 200 day simple moving average is $69.03.

MAXIMUS (NYSE:MMS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The health services provider reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by ($0.39). The business had revenue of $818.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $770.28 million. MAXIMUS had a return on equity of 17.09% and a net margin of 6.71%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.96 EPS. Analysts predict that MAXIMUS, Inc. will post 3.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 15th were paid a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 14th. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.54%. MAXIMUS’s payout ratio is presently 30.11%.

In other MAXIMUS news, Vice Chairman Richard A. Montoni sold 11,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.23, for a total transaction of $651,530.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet lowered MAXIMUS from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, March 13th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, MAXIMUS currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $79.00.

MAXIMUS, Inc provides business process services (BPS) to government health and human services programs worldwide. The company's Health Services segment offers various BPS, appeals, and assessments for state, provincial, and national government programs, including Medicaid, Children's Health Insurance Program, Affordable Care Act, Health Insurance British Columbia, Health Assessment Advisory Service contract, and Preadmission Screening and Resident Reviews.

