Ensign Peak Advisors Inc Grows Position in CoreSite Realty Corp (NYSE:COR)

Ensign Peak Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in CoreSite Realty Corp (NYSE:COR) by 1.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 29,452 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc owned about 0.08% of CoreSite Realty worth $3,413,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new position in CoreSite Realty in the fourth quarter worth $6,139,000. CWM LLC purchased a new position in CoreSite Realty in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. raised its position in CoreSite Realty by 459.3% in the fourth quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 302 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 248 shares in the last quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC purchased a new position in CoreSite Realty in the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Great Diamond Partners LLC purchased a new position in CoreSite Realty in the fourth quarter worth $40,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.48% of the company’s stock.

COR has been the topic of several research reports. Raymond James lowered CoreSite Realty from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 16th. ValuEngine raised CoreSite Realty from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 10th. Robert W. Baird lowered CoreSite Realty from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $122.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, April 13th. Zacks Investment Research lowered CoreSite Realty from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 19th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co increased their price objective on CoreSite Realty from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $117.50.

CoreSite Realty stock opened at $124.82 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $121.28 and its 200-day moving average is $114.51. The company has a market cap of $4.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 62.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 0.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.56, a current ratio of 0.17 and a quick ratio of 0.17. CoreSite Realty Corp has a 12 month low of $90.07 and a 12 month high of $128.47.

CoreSite Realty (NYSE:COR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.27 by ($0.79). The firm had revenue of $147.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $146.34 million. CoreSite Realty had a return on equity of 32.98% and a net margin of 12.74%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.25 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that CoreSite Realty Corp will post 5.15 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 30th will be issued a $1.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 29th. This represents a $4.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.91%. CoreSite Realty’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 95.69%.

In related news, major shareholder Iv Aiv Gp L.L.C. Crp sold 2,000,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.56, for a total transaction of $249,120,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Brian Warren sold 1,547 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.13, for a total value of $170,371.11. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 22,169 shares in the company, valued at $2,441,471.97. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 4,660,918 shares of company stock worth $563,861,702. Company insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

About CoreSite Realty

CoreSite Realty Corporation (NYSE:COR) delivers secure, reliable, high-performance data center and interconnection solutions to a growing customer ecosystem across eight key North American markets. More than 1,350 of the world's leading enterprises, network operators, cloud providers, and supporting service providers choose CoreSite to connect, protect and optimize their performance-sensitive data, applications and computing workloads.

