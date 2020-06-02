Ensign Peak Advisors Inc Has $2.84 Million Stock Position in Cogent Communications Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:CCOI)

Ensign Peak Advisors Inc grew its stake in Cogent Communications Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:CCOI) by 1.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 34,697 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc owned about 0.07% of Cogent Communications worth $2,844,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of CCOI. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Cogent Communications in the 4th quarter valued at $34,554,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Cogent Communications in the 1st quarter valued at $26,179,000. Fiera Capital Corp acquired a new position in shares of Cogent Communications in the 1st quarter valued at $14,987,000. Natixis Advisors L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Cogent Communications in the 1st quarter valued at $11,826,000. Finally, Redwood Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cogent Communications in the 1st quarter valued at $11,328,000. 85.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CRO James Bubeck sold 1,920 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.28, for a total value of $150,297.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive now owns 38,302 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,998,280.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Marc Montagner sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.06, for a total value of $231,180.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 47,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,660,350. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 10,420 shares of company stock valued at $856,953 in the last 90 days. 10.71% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

CCOI opened at $76.52 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $81.73 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $74.36. Cogent Communications Holdings Inc has a 1 year low of $53.24 and a 1 year high of $92.96. The company has a market capitalization of $3.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 84.09, a P/E/G ratio of 7.29 and a beta of 0.21.

Cogent Communications (NASDAQ:CCOI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The technology company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by ($0.02). Cogent Communications had a net margin of 6.79% and a negative return on equity of 20.95%. The firm had revenue of $140.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $141.78 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.20 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Cogent Communications Holdings Inc will post 0.99 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 22nd will be issued a $0.68 dividend. This is a boost from Cogent Communications’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.66. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 21st. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.55%. Cogent Communications’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 357.89%.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Cogent Communications from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $95.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday, April 17th. SunTrust Banks raised their price objective on Cogent Communications from $52.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research raised Cogent Communications from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $77.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Cogent Communications from $61.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Cogent Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $74.89.

Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides high-speed Internet access, private network, and data center colocation space services primarily to small and medium-sized businesses, communications service providers, and other bandwidth-intensive organizations in North America, Europe, Asia, Australia, and Brazil.

