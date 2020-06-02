Ensign Peak Advisors Inc Has $3.66 Million Holdings in T-Mobile Us Inc (NASDAQ:TMUS)

Ensign Peak Advisors Inc lessened its holdings in T-Mobile Us Inc (NASDAQ:TMUS) by 31.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 43,596 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after selling 20,365 shares during the period. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc’s holdings in T-Mobile Us were worth $3,659,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Barnett & Company Inc. bought a new stake in T-Mobile Us in the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. WASHINGTON TRUST Co bought a new position in T-Mobile Us in the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. Truvestments Capital LLC bought a new position in T-Mobile Us in the 1st quarter worth approximately $38,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. bought a new position in T-Mobile Us in the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, Keebeck Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in T-Mobile Us in the 4th quarter worth approximately $42,000. Institutional investors own 23.57% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently commented on TMUS. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of T-Mobile Us from $96.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. Oppenheimer reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of T-Mobile Us in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Barclays set a $94.00 target price on shares of T-Mobile Us and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 9th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of T-Mobile Us from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $110.00 target price on shares of T-Mobile Us in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. T-Mobile Us currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $106.63.

T-Mobile Us stock opened at $99.70 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $92.95 and its 200-day moving average price is $84.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 0.64. The stock has a market cap of $123.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 0.30. T-Mobile Us Inc has a fifty-two week low of $63.50 and a fifty-two week high of $102.73.

T-Mobile Us (NASDAQ:TMUS) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The Wireless communications provider reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.03 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $11.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.42 billion. T-Mobile Us had a net margin of 7.80% and a return on equity of 13.96%. The firm’s revenue was up .3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.06 EPS. On average, analysts predict that T-Mobile Us Inc will post 3.42 earnings per share for the current year.

About T-Mobile Us

T-Mobile US, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile communications services in the United States, Puerto Rico, and the United States Virgin Islands. The company offers voice, messaging, and data services to 79.7 million customers in the postpaid, prepaid, and wholesale markets. It also provides wireless devices, including smartphones, tablets, and other mobile communication devices, as well as accessories that are manufactured by various suppliers.

