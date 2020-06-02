Ensign Peak Advisors Inc Has $3.68 Million Stock Position in WEX Inc (NYSE:WEX)

Ensign Peak Advisors Inc decreased its position in WEX Inc (NYSE:WEX) by 9.0% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 35,153 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 3,478 shares during the period. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc’s holdings in WEX were worth $3,675,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wisconsin Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of WEX by 37.5% in the 1st quarter. Wisconsin Capital Management LLC now owns 47,212 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,936,000 after purchasing an additional 12,873 shares during the period. Magnus Financial Group LLC grew its stake in shares of WEX by 6.9% in the 1st quarter. Magnus Financial Group LLC now owns 1,971 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $206,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares during the period. Column Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of WEX by 19.6% in the 1st quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC now owns 714 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $75,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares during the period. South Dakota Investment Council grew its stake in shares of WEX by 15.1% in the 1st quarter. South Dakota Investment Council now owns 40,506 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,235,000 after purchasing an additional 5,306 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of WEX by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,033,137 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $108,014,000 after purchasing an additional 20,187 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 99.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of WEX opened at $152.34 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 100.22, a PEG ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 1.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 1.33. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $126.25 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $172.54. WEX Inc has a 52 week low of $71.12 and a 52 week high of $236.51.

WEX (NYSE:WEX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The business services provider reported $1.81 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.05 by ($0.24). The firm had revenue of $431.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $427.21 million. WEX had a net margin of 3.76% and a return on equity of 19.68%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.72 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that WEX Inc will post 6.27 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank upped their price objective on WEX from $150.00 to $172.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 28th. SunTrust Banks upped their price objective on WEX from $100.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Citigroup lowered WEX from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $260.00 to $195.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on WEX from $153.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded WEX from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. WEX has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $203.44.

In other news, CFO Roberto Simon sold 9,251 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.70, for a total value of $1,098,093.70. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 10,878 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,291,218.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Melanie J. Tinto sold 772 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.14, for a total value of $83,484.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 4,090 shares in the company, valued at approximately $442,292.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.12% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

WEX Inc provides corporate card payment solutions in North and South America, the Asia Pacific, and Europe. It operates through three segments: Fleet Solutions, Travel and Corporate Solutions, and Health and Employee Benefit Solutions. The Fleet Solutions segment offers fleet vehicle payment processing services.

