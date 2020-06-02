Ensign Peak Advisors Inc Increases Stock Holdings in WD-40 (NASDAQ:WDFC)

Ensign Peak Advisors Inc lifted its stake in shares of WD-40 (NASDAQ:WDFC) by 22.2% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 15,984 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,900 shares during the period. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc’s holdings in WD-40 were worth $3,210,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Strs Ohio raised its holdings in shares of WD-40 by 14.3% during the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 800 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $155,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund raised its holdings in shares of WD-40 by 23.7% during the 1st quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 11,592 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $2,328,000 after buying an additional 2,218 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of WD-40 by 19.7% during the 4th quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 15,584 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $3,025,000 after buying an additional 2,562 shares during the period. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. purchased a new stake in shares of WD-40 during the 1st quarter valued at about $230,000. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of WD-40 by 233.1% during the 1st quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 83,280 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $16,727,000 after buying an additional 58,280 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.58% of the company’s stock.

Shares of WDFC opened at $189.71 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $2.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.28 and a beta of -0.06. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $176.09 and a 200-day moving average of $185.73. The company has a current ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. WD-40 has a 52 week low of $151.16 and a 52 week high of $211.68.

WD-40 (NASDAQ:WDFC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 9th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.21 by ($0.17). WD-40 had a net margin of 12.70% and a return on equity of 35.92%. The company had revenue of $100.05 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $103.10 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.14 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that WD-40 will post 4.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have issued reports on WDFC. BidaskClub upgraded WD-40 from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 27th. Zacks Investment Research lowered WD-40 from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, May 22nd. Finally, DA Davidson decreased their target price on WD-40 from $225.00 to $212.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 13th.

WD-40 Company Profile

WD-40 Company develops and sells maintenance products, and homecare and cleaning products in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company offers multi-purpose maintenance products, including aerosol sprays, non-aerosol trigger sprays, and in liquid-bulk form products under the WD-40 Multi-Use brand name for various consumer uses and industrial applications; specialty maintenance products, such as penetrants, degreasers, corrosion inhibitors, greases, lubricants, and rust removers under the WD-40 Specialist brand; and bicycle maintenance products comprising wet and dry chain lubricants, chain cleaners and degreasers, and foaming wash products for avid and recreational cyclists, bike enthusiasts, and mechanics under the WD-40 Bike brand name.

