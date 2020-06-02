Ensign Peak Advisors Inc Lowers Stake in Marathon Oil Co. (NYSE:MRO)

Ensign Peak Advisors Inc cut its position in Marathon Oil Co. (NYSE:MRO) by 32.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 935,654 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 455,665 shares during the period. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc owned approximately 0.12% of Marathon Oil worth $3,078,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Teza Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Marathon Oil by 426.7% in the first quarter. Teza Capital Management LLC now owns 70,784 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $233,000 after buying an additional 57,344 shares during the last quarter. Magnus Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in Marathon Oil in the first quarter worth about $45,000. South Dakota Investment Council raised its holdings in Marathon Oil by 18.7% in the first quarter. South Dakota Investment Council now owns 1,673,885 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $5,507,000 after buying an additional 263,329 shares during the last quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management purchased a new position in Marathon Oil in the first quarter worth about $43,000. Finally, State Street Corp raised its holdings in Marathon Oil by 11.5% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 48,581,438 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $159,833,000 after buying an additional 5,027,576 shares during the last quarter. 81.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages have issued reports on MRO. Siebert Williams Shank reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $5.00 target price on shares of Marathon Oil in a report on Thursday, May 7th. SunTrust Banks decreased their target price on shares of Marathon Oil from $7.00 to $5.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Marathon Oil from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 25th. Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of Marathon Oil from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, May 21st. Finally, R. F. Lafferty decreased their price objective on shares of Marathon Oil from $23.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 31st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-two have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $11.05.

Shares of NYSE:MRO opened at $5.69 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.32. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $5.28 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.89. Marathon Oil Co. has a fifty-two week low of $3.02 and a fifty-two week high of $14.70. The firm has a market cap of $4.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.78 and a beta of 3.37.

Marathon Oil (NYSE:MRO) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The oil and gas producer reported ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by ($0.03). Marathon Oil had a return on equity of 1.90% and a net margin of 4.98%. The company had revenue of $1.23 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.04 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.31 EPS. Marathon Oil’s revenue was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Marathon Oil Co. will post -1.46 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Marathon Oil news, insider Patrick Wagner purchased 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 31st. The shares were bought at an average price of $3.31 per share, with a total value of $49,650.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 223,314 shares in the company, valued at $739,169.34. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Lee M. Tillman purchased 56,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 24th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $3.58 per share, for a total transaction of $202,628.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 1,108,630 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,968,895.40. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have purchased 99,100 shares of company stock valued at $362,278. 0.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Marathon Oil Corporation operates as an energy company in the United States, Equatorial Guinea, the United Kingdom, and Libya. It operates in two segments, United States and International. The company engages in the exploration, production, and marketing of crude oil and condensate, natural gas liquids, and natural gas; and the production and marketing of products manufactured from natural gas, such as liquefied natural gas and methanol.

