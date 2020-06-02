Ensign Peak Advisors Inc Purchases 3,700 Shares of Cree, Inc. (NASDAQ:CREE)

Ensign Peak Advisors Inc raised its position in shares of Cree, Inc. (NASDAQ:CREE) by 4.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 88,056 shares of the LED producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,700 shares during the quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc owned about 0.08% of Cree worth $3,122,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. NWK Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Cree during the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Synovus Financial Corp acquired a new position in shares of Cree during the first quarter valued at about $32,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Cree by 133.5% in the 1st quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,359 shares of the LED producer’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 777 shares during the last quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Cree in the 4th quarter worth about $51,000. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its position in Cree by 14.8% in the 1st quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,913 shares of the LED producer’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 246 shares in the last quarter. 96.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. BidaskClub raised shares of Cree from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Wells Fargo & Co upped their price objective on shares of Cree from $35.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Piper Sandler raised shares of Cree from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $40.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. Deutsche Bank reduced their price objective on shares of Cree from $45.00 to $42.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 27th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Cree from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Friday, March 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $49.50.

CREE opened at $52.87 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $43.76 and a 200 day moving average of $44.50. The company has a market cap of $5.70 billion, a PE ratio of -19.80 and a beta of 1.14. Cree, Inc. has a 12 month low of $27.77 and a 12 month high of $64.95. The company has a current ratio of 4.89, a quick ratio of 4.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

Cree (NASDAQ:CREE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 29th. The LED producer reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $215.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $216.05 million. Cree had a negative net margin of 30.11% and a negative return on equity of 3.75%. Cree’s revenue for the quarter was down 21.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.20 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Cree, Inc. will post -0.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cree Company Profile

Cree, Inc provides lighting-class light emitting diode (LED), lighting, and semiconductor products for power and radio-frequency (RF) applications in the United States, China, Europe, South Korea, Japan, Malaysia, Taiwan, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Wolfspeed, LED Products, and Lighting Products.

