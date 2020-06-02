Ensign Peak Advisors Inc Purchases 46,749 Shares of Marvell Technology Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:MRVL)

Ensign Peak Advisors Inc grew its position in Marvell Technology Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:MRVL) by 54.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 131,840 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 46,749 shares during the quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc’s holdings in Marvell Technology Group were worth $2,983,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Gagnon Securities LLC boosted its position in shares of Marvell Technology Group by 3.5% during the first quarter. Gagnon Securities LLC now owns 14,200 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $321,000 after acquiring an additional 477 shares during the last quarter. American International Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Marvell Technology Group by 5.1% during the first quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 10,808 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $245,000 after acquiring an additional 524 shares during the last quarter. Savior LLC boosted its position in shares of Marvell Technology Group by 1.6% during the first quarter. Savior LLC now owns 32,553 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $737,000 after acquiring an additional 528 shares during the last quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV boosted its position in shares of Marvell Technology Group by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV now owns 14,805 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $393,000 after acquiring an additional 554 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Marvell Technology Group by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC now owns 29,128 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $774,000 after acquiring an additional 677 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.18% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on MRVL. Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating and set a $32.00 target price (up previously from $30.00) on shares of Marvell Technology Group in a research report on Thursday, March 5th. Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on shares of Marvell Technology Group from $28.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. TheStreet raised shares of Marvell Technology Group from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 5th. Cfra upped their price target on shares of Marvell Technology Group from $27.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Argus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price target on shares of Marvell Technology Group in a research note on Friday, March 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $31.26.

NASDAQ MRVL opened at $32.98 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $27.27 and its 200-day moving average price is $25.34. The company has a current ratio of 2.16, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The stock has a market cap of $21.63 billion, a PE ratio of 14.72, a PEG ratio of 3.47 and a beta of 1.08. Marvell Technology Group Ltd. has a 12 month low of $16.45 and a 12 month high of $33.16.

Marvell Technology Group (NASDAQ:MRVL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 28th. The semiconductor company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.04. Marvell Technology Group had a net margin of 55.66% and a return on equity of 2.90%. The firm had revenue of $694.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $680.19 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.16 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Marvell Technology Group Ltd. will post 0.5 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CAO Willem A. Meintjes sold 20,646 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.13, for a total value of $518,833.98. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 33,853 shares in the company, valued at approximately $850,725.89. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Jean X. Hu sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.31, for a total transaction of $379,650.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 74,856 shares in the company, valued at $1,894,605.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 58,235 shares of company stock worth $1,434,632 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

Marvell Technology Group Ltd. designs, develops, and markets analog, mixed-signal, digital signal processing, and embedded and standalone integrated circuits. It offers a range of storage products, including hard disk drive (HDD) and solid-state drive controllers, as well as preamplifiers; supports a variety of host system interfaces consisting of serial attached SCSI (SAS), serial advanced technology attachment (SATA), peripheral component interconnect express, and non-volatile memory express; and develops software-enabled silicon solutions comprising SATA port multipliers, bridges, SATA, SAS, and non-volatile memory express redundant array of independent disks controllers and converged storage processors for enterprises, data centers, and cloud computing businesses.

