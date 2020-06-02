Ensign Peak Advisors Inc Sells 218,050 Shares of Liberty Sirius XM Group Series C (NASDAQ:LSXMK)

Ensign Peak Advisors Inc reduced its position in Liberty Sirius XM Group Series C (NASDAQ:LSXMK) by 64.1% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 122,000 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 218,050 shares during the quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc’s holdings in Liberty Sirius XM Group Series C were worth $3,858,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Liberty Sirius XM Group Series C by 184.5% in the 1st quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 970 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 629 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Liberty Sirius XM Group Series C by 42.5% in the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 691 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 206 shares during the last quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Liberty Sirius XM Group Series C in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Mint Tower Capital Management B.V. purchased a new position in shares of Liberty Sirius XM Group Series C in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, Americana Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Liberty Sirius XM Group Series C in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.35% of the company’s stock.

Get Liberty Sirius XM Group Series C alerts:

LSXMK opened at $37.31 on Tuesday. Liberty Sirius XM Group Series C has a 12-month low of $23.01 and a 12-month high of $51.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.38 billion, a PE ratio of 19.43, a P/E/G ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.31. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $32.53 and a two-hundred day moving average of $41.50.

Liberty Sirius XM Group Series C (NASDAQ:LSXMK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The technology company reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $1.95 billion for the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Liberty Sirius XM Group Series C will post 1.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

LSXMK has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Liberty Sirius XM Group Series C from $40.00 to $39.30 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 20th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Liberty Sirius XM Group Series C from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 26th. Finally, Pivotal Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $63.00 price objective on shares of Liberty Sirius XM Group Series C in a research report on Tuesday, March 31st.

In other Liberty Sirius XM Group Series C news, major shareholder Berkshire Hathaway Inc purchased 2,374,180 shares of Liberty Sirius XM Group Series C stock in a transaction on Friday, May 29th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $36.47 per share, with a total value of $86,586,344.60.

Liberty Sirius XM Group Series C Company Profile

The Liberty SiriusXM Group, through its subsidiary, Sirius XM Holdings Inc, transmits music, sports, entertainment, comedy, talk, news, traffic, and weather channels in the United States and Canada. The company also provides infotainment services; and streaming services through applications for mobile and home devices, and other consumer electronic equipment, as well as online.

Featured Story: Ex-Dividend

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LSXMK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Liberty Sirius XM Group Series C (NASDAQ:LSXMK).

Receive News & Ratings for Liberty Sirius XM Group Series C Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Liberty Sirius XM Group Series C and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.