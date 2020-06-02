Ensign Peak Advisors Inc Sells 52,769 Shares of SBA Communications Co. (NASDAQ:SBAC)

Ensign Peak Advisors Inc decreased its stake in shares of SBA Communications Co. (NASDAQ:SBAC) by 80.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 13,211 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 52,769 shares during the quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc’s holdings in SBA Communications were worth $3,566,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Brinker Capital Inc. boosted its position in shares of SBA Communications by 1.0% during the first quarter. Brinker Capital Inc. now owns 4,299 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,161,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its position in shares of SBA Communications by 34.1% during the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 173 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its stake in SBA Communications by 13.5% during the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 395 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $95,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. raised its stake in SBA Communications by 5.0% during the first quarter. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. now owns 999 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $270,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in SBA Communications by 26.9% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 255 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.07% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SBA Communications stock opened at $317.68 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.06 billion, a P/E ratio of -3,970.50 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $296.89 and a 200 day moving average price of $265.83. SBA Communications Co. has a 52 week low of $205.20 and a 52 week high of $320.77.

SBA Communications (NASDAQ:SBAC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The technology company reported ($1.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.08 by ($3.22). SBA Communications had a negative return on equity of 4.24% and a negative net margin of 0.30%. The business had revenue of $517.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $512.93 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.07 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that SBA Communications Co. will post 8.65 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 18th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.465 per share. This represents a $1.86 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 27th. SBA Communications’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 21.91%.

SBAC has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of SBA Communications from $292.00 to $317.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 21st. Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of SBA Communications from $276.00 to $273.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 26th. Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $325.00 target price (up previously from $290.00) on shares of SBA Communications in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of SBA Communications from $298.00 to $309.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, UBS Group raised shares of SBA Communications from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $310.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $301.31.

In other news, Director Duncan Cocroft sold 410 shares of SBA Communications stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $291.00, for a total transaction of $119,310.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 69,537 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,235,267. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Mary S. Chan sold 10,000 shares of SBA Communications stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $311.28, for a total transaction of $3,112,800.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 12,813 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,988,430.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 210,339 shares of company stock valued at $62,753,034. Insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

About SBA Communications

SBA Communications Corporation is a first choice provider and leading owner and operator of wireless communications infrastructure in North, Central, and South America. By Building Better Wireless, SBA generates revenue from two primary businesses – site leasing and site development services. The primary focus of the Company is the leasing of antenna space on its multi-tenant communication sites to a variety of wireless service providers under long-term lease contracts.

