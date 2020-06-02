Ensign Peak Advisors Inc Sells 94,571 Shares of United States Cellular Corp (NYSE:USM)

Ensign Peak Advisors Inc trimmed its position in United States Cellular Corp (NYSE:USM) by 47.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 104,279 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after selling 94,571 shares during the period. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc owned about 0.12% of United States Cellular worth $3,054,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new stake in United States Cellular in the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. State of Alaska Department of Revenue bought a new stake in United States Cellular in the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. Parallel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in United States Cellular in the 1st quarter worth about $33,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp grew its position in United States Cellular by 40.0% in the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 2,800 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $101,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mackay Shields LLC bought a new stake in United States Cellular in the 4th quarter worth about $206,000. 16.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

USM has been the subject of a number of research reports. B. Riley reduced their target price on shares of United States Cellular from $42.00 to $34.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 14th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of United States Cellular from $63.00 to $57.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of United States Cellular from $45.00 to $42.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 27th. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of United States Cellular from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 18th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of United States Cellular from $66.00 to $63.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 2nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $46.00.

In related news, Director Ronald E. Daly sold 2,069 shares of United States Cellular stock in a transaction on Monday, March 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.97, for a total value of $62,007.93. Following the transaction, the director now owns 5,076 shares in the company, valued at approximately $152,127.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Michael Irizarry sold 12,612 shares of United States Cellular stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.14, for a total transaction of $417,961.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 15,402 shares in the company, valued at approximately $510,422.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.62% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NYSE USM opened at $32.64 on Tuesday. United States Cellular Corp has a 1 year low of $23.91 and a 1 year high of $51.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 2.18 and a quick ratio of 1.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.69 billion, a PE ratio of 20.02 and a beta of 0.61. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $30.68 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $32.46.

United States Cellular (NYSE:USM) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.31. The business had revenue of $963.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $968.30 million. United States Cellular had a net margin of 3.56% and a return on equity of 3.40%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.62 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that United States Cellular Corp will post 1.53 EPS for the current year.

United States Cellular Corporation provides wireless telecommunications services in the United States. The company offers postpaid and prepaid service plans with voice, messaging, and data usage option services; and smartphone messaging, data, and Internet services, which allow the customer to access the Web and social network sites, e-mail, text, picture, and video messaging, as well as to utilize GPS navigation, and browse and download various applications.

