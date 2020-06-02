Estee Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL) Upgraded to Overweight by Piper Sandler

Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Estee Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL) from a neutral rating to an overweight rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. They currently have $238.00 price target on the stock, up from their previous price target of $158.00. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Estee Lauder Companies’ FY2020 earnings at $4.03 EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at $1.40 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $5.65 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $1.79 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $2.44 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $1.82 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $7.70 EPS.

EL has been the subject of several other research reports. Goldman Sachs Group restated a sell rating and issued a $135.00 price objective (down previously from $175.00) on shares of Estee Lauder Companies in a research note on Thursday, March 19th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Estee Lauder Companies from $180.00 to $198.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, May 26th. Telsey Advisory Group reissued an outperform rating on shares of Estee Lauder Companies in a report on Monday, March 2nd. Bank of America reissued a buy rating and set a $235.00 price target on shares of Estee Lauder Companies in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. Finally, Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Estee Lauder Companies from $179.00 to $188.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Monday, May 4th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Estee Lauder Companies presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $190.24.

NYSE:EL opened at $200.43 on Monday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $173.17 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $188.44. The company has a market cap of $71.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.51 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60. Estee Lauder Companies has a 52 week low of $137.01 and a 52 week high of $220.42.

Estee Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL) last issued its earnings results on Friday, May 1st. The company reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $3.35 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.10 billion. Estee Lauder Companies had a net margin of 8.43% and a return on equity of 43.18%. The company’s revenue was down 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.55 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Estee Lauder Companies will post 4.55 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Charlene Barshefsky sold 1,827 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $197.23, for a total value of $360,339.21. Following the transaction, the director now owns 4,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $788,920. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Hudis Jane Hertzmark sold 12,601 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $174.15, for a total transaction of $2,194,464.15. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 43,329 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,545,745.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 55,524 shares of company stock worth $9,554,678. 14.68% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its stake in Estee Lauder Companies by 110.8% during the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 4,856 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,003,000 after buying an additional 49,983 shares during the period. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC grew its holdings in Estee Lauder Companies by 97.2% during the 4th quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 2,274 shares of the company’s stock worth $470,000 after acquiring an additional 1,121 shares in the last quarter. CFM Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in Estee Lauder Companies during the 4th quarter worth $170,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in Estee Lauder Companies by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,067,392 shares of the company’s stock worth $220,459,000 after acquiring an additional 13,368 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Iberiabank Corp grew its holdings in Estee Lauder Companies by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Iberiabank Corp now owns 33,337 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,885,000 after acquiring an additional 704 shares in the last quarter. 55.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Estee Lauder Companies

The Estée Lauder Companies Inc manufactures and markets skin care, makeup, fragrance, and hair care products. The company offers a range of skin care products, such as moisturizers, serums, cleansers, toners, body care products, exfoliators, acne care products, facial masks, cleansing devices, and sun care products; and makeup products, including lipsticks, lip glosses, mascaras, foundations, eyeshadows, nail polishes, and powders, as well as related items, including compacts, brushes, and other makeup tools.

